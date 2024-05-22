Jessica Alba in Trigger Warning.
(Ursula Coyote/Netflix ©2024)
Category:
Movies

Jessica Alba Marks a Return to Movies with ‘Trigger Warning’

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 22, 2024 10:22 am

Jessica Alba is back on the big screen after a five-year gap, as she will be seen playing a Special Forces commando looking for revenge in Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller Trigger Warning.

Recommended Videos

Directed by Mouly Surya, the film is set to release on the streamer on June 21. Alba is joined by Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club), Mark Webber (Green Room), Jake Weary (It Follows), Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves), and Hari Dhillon (Entrapment) in the cast, with Thunder Road Films attached as producer.

The movie has been described as a cross between First Blood and John Wick, with the plot revolving around Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba), who is forced to return to her hometown following her father’s death. She takes over the family bar while looking for answers behind her dad’s mysterious death, and in the process, she runs into a violent gang that has been plaguing Swann County. How she puts her commando training to use while uncovering a shady conspiracy forms the rest of the storyline.

Jessica Alba has made a name for herself in the action genre, starring in her big break, James Cameron’s TV show Dark Angel (2000–2002), and the neo-noir film Sin City (2005). Over the years, Alba has been quite choosy with projects; her last film appearance was the 2019 crime thriller Killers Anonymous, and her major TV credit is L.A.’s Finest (2019-2020).

Alba expressed her excitement at portraying an action heroine to Netflix’s mouthpiece, Tudum, recalling her childhood favorites:

“I loved Luc Besson’s La Femme Nikita,” she said. “I also loved Ripley [in Alien], and I love Sarah Connor in Terminator.

Tudum/Jessica Alba

The film was acquired by Thunder Road Films in 2016, with Netflix later swooping in 2020 with Jessica Alba confirmed as the lead and executive producer. The majority of the main cast was confirmed by September 2021, with filming taking place in New Mexico. Trigger Warning is written by John Brancato, Josh Olsen, and Halley Gross. Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk, and Esther Hornstein serve as producers on the film.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here’s What We Know About Furiosa’s Ally, Praetorian Jack
Praetorian Jack and Furiosa sit in the cab of the war rig.
Category: Movies
Movies
Here’s What We Know About Furiosa’s Ally, Praetorian Jack
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 21, 2024
Read Article Lock Your Doors: ‘The Strangers Chapter 2’ Is Coming Soon
Froy Gutierrez as “Ryan” and Madelaine Petsch as “Maya” in THE STRANGERS: Chapter One'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Lock Your Doors: ‘The Strangers Chapter 2’ Is Coming Soon
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 21, 2024
Read Article With ‘Furiosa,’ George Miller Is Adding to ‘Mad Max’ Folklore
Furiosa and Max drive in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Category: Movies
Movies
With ‘Furiosa,’ George Miller Is Adding to ‘Mad Max’ Folklore
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 21, 2024
Read Article First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr for ‘The Smashing Machine’ Biopic
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine'
Category: Movies
Movies
First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr for ‘The Smashing Machine’ Biopic
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 21, 2024
Read Article These Are the 10 Movies Enemies-to-Lovers Fans Can’t Miss
Pride and Prejudice 2005, Elixabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy face off in a ballroom. Kiera Knightly and Matthew Macfayden
Category: Movies
Movies
These Are the 10 Movies Enemies-to-Lovers Fans Can’t Miss
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here’s What We Know About Furiosa’s Ally, Praetorian Jack
Praetorian Jack and Furiosa sit in the cab of the war rig.
Category: Movies
Movies
Here’s What We Know About Furiosa’s Ally, Praetorian Jack
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 21, 2024
Read Article Lock Your Doors: ‘The Strangers Chapter 2’ Is Coming Soon
Froy Gutierrez as “Ryan” and Madelaine Petsch as “Maya” in THE STRANGERS: Chapter One'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Lock Your Doors: ‘The Strangers Chapter 2’ Is Coming Soon
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 21, 2024
Read Article With ‘Furiosa,’ George Miller Is Adding to ‘Mad Max’ Folklore
Furiosa and Max drive in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Category: Movies
Movies
With ‘Furiosa,’ George Miller Is Adding to ‘Mad Max’ Folklore
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 21, 2024
Read Article First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr for ‘The Smashing Machine’ Biopic
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine'
Category: Movies
Movies
First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr for ‘The Smashing Machine’ Biopic
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 21, 2024
Read Article These Are the 10 Movies Enemies-to-Lovers Fans Can’t Miss
Pride and Prejudice 2005, Elixabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy face off in a ballroom. Kiera Knightly and Matthew Macfayden
Category: Movies
Movies
These Are the 10 Movies Enemies-to-Lovers Fans Can’t Miss
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 21, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.