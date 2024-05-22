Jessica Alba Marks a Return to Movies with ‘Trigger Warning’

Jessica Alba is back on the big screen after a five-year gap, as she will be seen playing a Special Forces commando looking for revenge in Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller Trigger Warning.

Recommended Videos

Directed by Mouly Surya, the film is set to release on the streamer on June 21. Alba is joined by Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club), Mark Webber (Green Room), Jake Weary (It Follows), Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves), and Hari Dhillon (Entrapment) in the cast, with Thunder Road Films attached as producer.

The movie has been described as a cross between First Blood and John Wick, with the plot revolving around Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba), who is forced to return to her hometown following her father’s death. She takes over the family bar while looking for answers behind her dad’s mysterious death, and in the process, she runs into a violent gang that has been plaguing Swann County. How she puts her commando training to use while uncovering a shady conspiracy forms the rest of the storyline.

Jessica Alba has made a name for herself in the action genre, starring in her big break, James Cameron’s TV show Dark Angel (2000–2002), and the neo-noir film Sin City (2005). Over the years, Alba has been quite choosy with projects; her last film appearance was the 2019 crime thriller Killers Anonymous, and her major TV credit is L.A.’s Finest (2019-2020).

Alba expressed her excitement at portraying an action heroine to Netflix’s mouthpiece, Tudum, recalling her childhood favorites:

“I loved Luc Besson’s La Femme Nikita,” she said. “I also loved Ripley [in Alien], and I love Sarah Connor in Terminator. Tudum/Jessica Alba

The film was acquired by Thunder Road Films in 2016, with Netflix later swooping in 2020 with Jessica Alba confirmed as the lead and executive producer. The majority of the main cast was confirmed by September 2021, with filming taking place in New Mexico. Trigger Warning is written by John Brancato, Josh Olsen, and Halley Gross. Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk, and Esther Hornstein serve as producers on the film.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more