People are actually falling for this fake Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift breakup contract

An obviously fake PR contract for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship recently surfaced on social media, and some people are actually falling for it.

It’s well-known that the media and internet have taken an unnatural interest in Kelce and Swift’s relationship ever since the pair went public a year ago. On the one hand, many of Swift’s fans have been overly invested in romanticizing the relationship. At the same time, others have been oddly disgruntled by the relationship. NFL fans went into a misogynistic frenzy over the relationship because the camera would occasionally pan to Swift during football games, while men like Bill Maher found the most bizarre arguments for why the relationship was wrong, such as claiming that Swift was “too old” for Kelce. (They’re the same age.)

However, whether positive or negative, Swift and Kelce have been getting a lot of publicity. As a result, the theory that the entire relationship was a PR stunt arose early on. After all, since his relationship with Swift went public, Kelce’s popularity has risen beyond NFL fans, and he has begun pursuing new opportunities, such as acting. Meanwhile, mixing the NFL and Swift means they could each gain from each other’s large fanbases. But both Swift and Kelce were already wildly famous, making a PR stunt largely unnecessary. Yet, the PR stunt rumors have persisted and recently blew up when a supposed contract was leaked to the internet.

Does Travis Kelce have a Taylor Swift breakup PR contract?

On September 3, someone posted two photos to the internet claiming that Kelce’s PR contract was on their desk. In the caption, they wrote, “This is crazy.” On the front page was the PR company Full Scope’s letterhead, followed by a detailed plan for how the firm would handle Kelce’s impending breakup with Swift. The document claims the pre-planned breakup date is September 28, after which the firm will take action to “manage and mitigate the fallout from the break up … ensuring Travis Kelce retains a positive public image, minimizes negative media portrayal, and continues to build his personal and professional brands.”

In the “Key Messages” section, the document outlines how they’ll protect Kelce’s image by claiming the breakup was a “mutual decision,” asking for privacy, and pointing to his commitment to his career and personal growth. The next page details how the firm will handle interviews and social media in the wake of the breakup. It didn’t long for the alleged leaked documents to go viral on Reddit and X, with media outlets like The Daily Mail also sharing the contract.

?TAYLOR SWIFT – TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP IS STAGED? ?



A document bearing the letterhead of Travis Kelce’s PR firm is circulating online, indicating a contract that mentions the couple’s planned breakup on September 28. The text for the announcement has already been drafted.… pic.twitter.com/EFVgq5m0sf — The Gas Stove (@TheGasStovee) September 3, 2024

While Full Scope is a real public relations company, there were indications that the document was fake. For one, no reputable media outlets circulated the document. Second, one has to wonder who would be foolish enough to leak a confidential document that could spark legal action from a large talent agency and a millionaire football player. Lastly, it seems unlikely that someone would take the time to type up a multi-page document about Kelce’s break-up just to accidentally leave it lying around for all to see. However, that didn’t stop some users from believing in it.

On X, conservatives have been using the document to push their various conspiracy theories. Some users tied the contract to Kelce’s Pfizer commercial and suggested the whole PR campaign was for Pfizer to “promote their poison vaccine.” Other unhinged users claimed the PR contract was proof that Swift is a “CIA psyop” and that the NFL and Super Bowl were “rigged.”

Of course, the document was quickly debunked as Full Scope came forward to confirm that the contract was fabricated. On top of that, a spokesperson told The Daily Mail that Full Scope was initiating legal action against the person who committed the forgery. Kelce’s team also spoke out to confirm that the document was fake. Yet, some netizens have continued grasping at straws, claiming that Kelce’s representative Jack Ketosyan’s history of orchestrating fake romances proves the document is true. However, the document has been debunked, and there continues to be no proof that Kelce and Swift’s relationship is a PR stunt.

