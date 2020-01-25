Things We Saw Today: Get Trapped in Suburbia with Vivarium

Film and television have long explored the sinister underpinnings of suburbia. From Edward Scissorhands to Disturbia to Weeds to countless others, there is something inexplicably unsettling about rows upon rows of identical tract homes, stacked one after another in an endless labyrinth of conformity.

Now, a new horror film is taking that fear to the next level. Vivarium follows a young couple looking for their starter home. When they are unable to escape the neighborhood, they resign themselves to living in the community. Things take a strangely domestic turn when they are put in charge of a baby, who they must raise in order to be released from their prison.

The synopsis reads: “Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t leave quick enough. But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started. Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare, in this taut thriller filled with white-knuckle suspense.”

The film is directed by Lorcan Finnegan (Without Name) and written by Garret Shanley. As a resident of Los Angeles, I can confirm that there is nothing more terrifying than the real estate market.

Snakes don’t eat people, but they LOVE remakes. A new Anaconda film is in the works. (via Collider)

The release of the Tom Holland film Uncharted keeps getting pushed. (via Deadline)

Let’s celebrate the Year of the Rat with the most important character in the MCU:

Happy Chinese New Year!#YearoftheRat pic.twitter.com/kJBhLCNVzL — Hero Within (@HeroWithinInc) January 25, 2020 Robert Zemeckis set to give us all nightmares with the live-action Pinocchio reboot. (via io9)

Check out this behind the scenes look at Cameron Monaghan’s transformation into the Joker. (via CBR)

Tag yourself in the comments: fuck your star sign, what hairstyle do you want carol to have in captain marvel 2? pic.twitter.com/Zg5Fg22eEg — amy (@endgamevalkyrie) January 24, 2020

What are you up to today, Mary Suevians?

