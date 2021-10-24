Content warning: misgendering, transphobia.

Earlier this year, Dr. Rachel Levine made history when she was named the assistant secretary for health, making her the highest-ranking openly transgender federal official to ever hold office in the U.S., as well as the first trans person to ever win a senate confirmation. Her position in the Department of Health was also a clear message that transgender health issues are an important priority for the current administration.

A Republican congressman from Indiana was suspended from Twitter this weekend after he tweeted out some transphobic BS about Levine, who was also recently commissioned as a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

From his official Twitter account, Rep. Jim Banks tweeted a completely unoriginal jab, misgendering Levine and attempting to diminish her accomplishments. “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” he wrote, broadcasting his own ignorance on main for all to see.

That kind of transphobic nonsense is distressingly prevalent on Twitter, but for once, the platform actually intervened to uphold its own code of conduct. Banks’ official government account was temporarily locked due to his violation of the site’s Hateful Conduct Policy.

Banks has not apologized for his hateful comment. Instead, he’s doubled down, moving his transphobia over to his personal account and accusing Twitter of “canceling” him for stating “facts.”

My statement on being censored for tweeting a basic truth and banned from using my official account at @RepJimBanks👇 https://t.co/N5MBvJKz6g pic.twitter.com/bwQxhRAUOO — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) October 23, 2021

I very much hope Banks’ personal account also ends up being “canceled.” I also hope Twitter starts enforcing its own terms of service in regard to the countless randos who also engage in this sort of hate speech daily. (via The Hill)

There are more Americans getting their booster shot right now than there are those getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. With only 58% of the population fully vaccinated, that’s not great! But also, those numbers are likely to change dramatically once kids are finally approved to receive the vaccine. (via CNBC)

Succession’s Kieran Culkin will host SNL next month! (via TV Line)

Halyna Hutchins’ husband announces an AFI scholarship fund set up in her memory to support aspiring female cinematographers. (via AV Club)

This is the spooky season content I crave:

Saw the best thing ever today pic.twitter.com/z1uLqPuqtL — Michelle Lanz (@michellemlanz) October 23, 2021

Pinhead was really having a day today:

I AM PAIN #HOTTIEWEEN pic.twitter.com/VPZxCptGLX — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 24, 2021

Did You season 3 get its ending all wrong? (via Pajiba)

Edgar Wright curated a list of spooky watches available to stream on Peacock for their delightfully named Peacocktober. (via /Film)

It looks like Ryan Gosling will be playing Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie. (via IGN)

What did you all see out there today?

This is an unfriendly reminder that 2022 starts less than 10 weeks from today. — Katie Kaitchuck (@KatieKaitchuck) October 24, 2021

(image: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]