Actress Charlyne Yi attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
(Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Category:
News

Charlyne Yi Says They Were ‘Coerced To Quit’ Taika Waititi Series Following Alleged Assault

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: May 16, 2024 12:41 pm

Actor and comedian Charlyne Yi has come forward with disturbing allegations of assault and abuse on the set of Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits series. In a series of Instagram posts, Yi alleges that they were “physically assaulted multiple times by an actor, as well as psychologically abused” on set. When they reported the abuse to producers, they were then “gaslit” by the production and HR.

Yi alleges that they suffered a debilitating back injury during the shoot and were denied workers compensation to treat the injury. Yi also posted texts from their Chinese medicine doctor regarding the injury, writing, “I could not even stand straight without shooting pains, could not sleep, and was constantly disassociating from chronic pain. I want my workers comp so I can heal my back and PTSD from the physical assaults and psychological abuse on the Time Bandits set.”

Yi adds that they were “coerced to quit” and that they “want accountability and reparations.”

Yi continued, “I am tired of being met with retaliation for protecting my life and others. Which historically, I have been met with being blacklisted, death threats, threatened to be sued, and fired–anytime I have spoken out.” Yi previously accused Marilyn Manson of sexual harassment on the set of House. Manson has since been named as Evan Rachel Wood’s alleged abuser, with multiple women coming forward to allege similar abuse. Yi also publicly accused comedian David Cross of making racist comments to them.

Series creators  Jemaine Clement and Waititi have yet to comment on the allegations. Paramount Television Studios released a statement to Variety reading,  “The safety of our cast and crew is very important to us, and we take all concerns that are raised to us very seriously. At the time of the complaint, Paramount Television Studios conducted a full investigation regarding allegations that were brought to our attention. While all investigations are confidential and we cannot comment on specifics, additional steps were taken to address concerns.”

Allegations like Yi’s are a sober reminder that little has changed in Hollywood after the Me Too movement. And while critics decry the effects of “cancel culture”, actual abuses of power continue to be the norm.

Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.