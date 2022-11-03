Recently, Daniel Radcliffe explained why it was important for him to speak out for trans rights back in 2020, when J. K. Rowling released transphobic statements. Radcliffe explained that

The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.

Radcliffe graciously made sure to clarify that his statement supporting trans people wasn’t directed at Rowling personally. Rather, the statement was part of his work with the Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention among queer youth.

Now, Judith Woods has published an opinion piece in The Telegraph claiming that Radcliffe is “surely the world’s most ungrateful man” for … wait, let me double check this … not sharing the hateful beliefs of an author whose character he once played.

Oh they are SEETHING about this one pic.twitter.com/nTPrmGZCUG — Lily Simpson has blue hair + pronouns (@LilySimpson1312) November 3, 2022

The article goes on to argue that Radcliffe is “canceling” Rowling, who is apparently his “creator.” Again, all that Radcliffe did was publicly support trans people. He didn’t pick a fight with Rowling herself. And what’s this about Rowling having “created” him?

"His creator" what does that even mean??

Did JK Rowling concieve him and birth him into the world, or make him outta clay and bippity bopitty boo him into existance???

WHAT IS THIS WORDING https://t.co/DwABG8MYCJ — ????? ???? (The José Simp) (@MeanBeanZone) November 3, 2022

“His creator, JK Rowling”



so Daniel Radcliffe is a golem now pic.twitter.com/dQkxGC1eMi — nylah (@yumcoconutmilk) November 3, 2022

Oh, transphobes crack me up sometimes. Listen, my friends, Radcliffe is right and Rowling is wrong about trans people. Also, Rowling didn’t create the guy. She didn’t employ, discover, or cast him. They both got paid for the work they did on the Harry Potter movies, and Radcliffe owes her precisely nothing. He’s especially not obligated to join a hate group out of loyalty to her.

Transphobes, you’re too much! I actually mean that literally. You’re too much. You need to stop being so hateful and start being something else, because this smarmy infantilizing bullshit you keep trotting out is embarrassing to watch.

(featured image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

