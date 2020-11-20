Things We Saw Today: President-Elect Joe Biden Honors Transgender Day of Remembrance

November 20th is Transgender Day of Remembrance, coming at the close of Transgender Awareness Week. The day was founded in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith to memorialize the murder of Rita Hester in Massachusetts. It has evolved into a day meant to honor and remember those who have been killed as a result of anti-trans violence, as well as calling attention to the pervasive violence that trans people can be subject to worldwide. It is a solemn day, and an incredibly vital one.

As I went searching for tweets to feature, my breath caught when the first one I saw was Joe Biden’s. The importance of having a President-Elect who honors this day—rather than the lame-duck “President” who has actively worked against trans people, weakened protections, and sparked further intolerance—cannot be overstated.

This is the first time we’ve seen such a step from a President-elect, and Biden’s statement is unflinching: “Know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied.”

At least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women. It’s intolerable. This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives—and recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2020

To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2020

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris also tweeted in honor of the day.

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the memory of the at least 37 transgender or gender-nonconforming people killed this year—the majority of whom were Black and Latinx transgender women. Today and every day we must recommit to ending this epidemic. #TDOR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2020

It’s encouraging to see that recognizing and honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance has grown immensely on social media, and continues to grow with each passing year. Many political figures, celebrities, and brands are jumping in to tweet their support. All of the statements and platitudes in the world, however, will fall flat if we do not see real action.

Those of us who are allies must hold ourselves, our associates, our communities, and our politicians accountable. It is not enough to simply advocate for an end to this awful violence. We must strike down discriminatory policies in medicine and bureaucracy on a global scale, and create policies of protection and affirmation. We must work to drown out the abject ignorance that has spread online. We must tell our trans and gender-nonconforming friends and family members how much we love them and how we will fight for them. We must fight. We must be allies always keen to listen and learn, and to listen and learn some more. Every day we must uplift the refrain that trans rights are human rights.

And today, we remember and say their names.

Today, on #TransDayofRemembrance, we honor the lives lost to transphobia and violence by saying their names. Join us and say them out loud. pic.twitter.com/4xKe7zJa3i — Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (@TLDEF) November 20, 2020

Dustin Parker, McAlester, OK 25

Alexa Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, Puerto Rico 27

Yampi Méndez Arocho, Puerto Rico 19

Monika Diamond, Charlotte, NC 34

Lexi, New York, NY 33

Johanna Metzger, Baltimore, MD 25

Lorena Borjas, Queens, NY 59

Penélope Díaz Ramírez, Puerto Rico 31#TDOR — Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (@TLDEF) November 20, 2020

Jayne Thompson, Mesa County, CO 33

Selena Reyes Hernandez, Chicago, IL 37

Brayla Stone, Sherwood, AR 17

Merci Mack, Dallas, TX 22

Shaki Peters, Amite City, LA 32

Bree “Nuk” Black, Pompano Beach, FL 27

Summer Taylor, Seattle, WA 24

Draya McCarty, Baton Rouge, LA 28#TDOR — Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (@TLDEF) November 20, 2020

Layla Pelaez Sánchez, Puerto Rico 21

Serena Angelique Velázquez Ramos, Puerto Rico 32

Nina Pop, Sikeston, MO 28

Helle Jae O’Regan, San Antonio, TX 20

Tony McDade, Tallahassee, FL 38

Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, Philadelphia, PA 27

Riah Milton, Liberty Township, OH 25#TDOR — Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (@TLDEF) November 20, 2020

Tatiana Hall, Philadelphia, PA 22

Marilyn Cazares, Brawley, CA 22

Tiffany Harris, The Bronx, NY 32

Queasha D. Hardy, Baton Rouge, LA 22

Brian “Egypt” Powers, Akron, OH 43

Aja Raquell Rhone-Spears, Portland, OR 34

Soraya Santiago Solla, Puerto Rico 72#TDOR — Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (@TLDEF) November 20, 2020

Monica Roberts, Houston, TX 58

Mia Green, Philadelphia, PA 29

Michelle Michellyn Ramos Vargas, Puerto Rico, mid-30s

Felycya Harris, Augusta, GA 33#TDOR — Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (@TLDEF) November 20, 2020

Brooklyn Deshuna, Shreveport, LA 20

Sara Blackwood, Indianapolis, IN

Angel Unique, Memphis, TN 25

Yunieska “Yuni” Carey Herrera, Miami, FL 39 And those who have gone nameless because of systemic transphobia. #TDOR — Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (@TLDEF) November 20, 2020

Here are some other things we saw to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Today is the Transgender Day of Remembrance. It is a day set aside on the 20th of November every year to honor those lost due to anti-transgender violence. This is a day for mourning our loses, and a day to rededicate ourselves to the fight against anti-trans hatred. #TDoR2020 — Gwendolyn Ann Smith (@gwenners) November 20, 2020

You are the source of love. Holding every trans person around the world close to our hearts today. #LoveLettersToTransPeople #TDOR #TransDayOfRemembrance pic.twitter.com/cFZaU1rujX — TransgenderLawCenter (@TransLawCenter) November 20, 2020

It’s Transgender Day of Remembrance and we will be holding an online vigil today to remember the names of the transgender people whose lives have been lost to anti-transgender violence this year. #TDOR thread. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/qi6B9PUPxA — GLAAD (@glaad) November 20, 2020

Today we honour and remember those in our LGBT+ community who have lost their lives due to transphobic violence.

Today, and every day let us fight and educate to create inclusive communities, workplaces & schools for all trans and non-binary people. #TransDayofRemembrance pic.twitter.com/v7aL9M44AL — INTO LGBT+ Teachers (@intolgbt) November 20, 2020

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we hold the victims and their loved ones in our hearts and work to #DisarmHate in all its forms. #TDOR https://t.co/kFVOgDcLt5 — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) November 20, 2020

#TDoR2020 is today. Today is the day we remember our fallen.

It will be marked by us, but ignored by far too many. On this day above all others, *please* stand with us.#SayTheirNames #TransLivesMatter #TDoR https://t.co/EaMv0Y7RVN pic.twitter.com/nRwVwTrCyz — TransLivesMatter (@TDoRinfo) November 20, 2020

Good Morning My Sweet Friends! Happy Friday….Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance Thank you for not forgetting about our trans community…Thank you for your donations, your retweets and your voice, we know this cause is no walk in the park, but please continue speaking up.. — Trans Lives Matter! *Activist* “Ada” (@AllTransLivesM1) November 20, 2020

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, NYC DSS-HRA-DHS remembers those lost to anti-transgender violence, and recognizes #lovewinsfoodpantry, an all-volunteer LGBTQ-run weekly food pantry providing food to 400+ needy families citywide. #TDOR https://t.co/8Yqc7LElTG — HRA (@NYCHRA) November 20, 2020

It’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. Today I want us all to recognize one of the most overrepresented groups in known trans murder statistics are street sex workers. Trans women are sex workers at ten times the rate of cis women. Decriminalization is trans liberation. Thank you. — Leah (@9BillionTigers) November 20, 2020

El Día Internacional de la #MemoriaTrans fue creado en 1998 por Gwendolyn Ann Smith @gwenners en memoria del asesinato de Rita Hester y al poco respeto que los medios de comunicación mostraron a la víctima. #TransDayOfRemembrance #RememberingOurDead #TDoR2020 pic.twitter.com/eyOLFvkgDx — El Perrito Patiño! (@GustavoPerrito) November 20, 2020

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, let’s take an extra moment and honor the labor and legacy of Monica Roberts.@gwenners created this day, and Monica worked tirelessly to identify victims. She was the first place we looked to for accurate information.https://t.co/S6Ouii9hvZ — Kate Sosin (@shoeleatherkate) November 20, 2020

Transgender Day of Remembrance… It’s the deadliest year on record for the trans community! 🤦🏿 pic.twitter.com/5NxI1i9WQO — George Lee Jr. (@TheConsciousLee) November 20, 2020

Just this year alone, our country has lost at least 37 beautiful transgender or gender non-conforming people to senseless murder and violence. On International Transgender Day of Remembrance, I read their names on the Floor of the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/VHAZVM0KNc — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) November 20, 2020

It’s not enough to condemn hate and bigotry, we must pass policies that protect and prioritize the safety and dignity of transgender people. #TransDayOfRemembrance https://t.co/VMfyX6avWA — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 20, 2020

Tonight, the Interstate 35W Bridge over the Mississippi River will glow blue, pink and white at the request of the City in observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance. pic.twitter.com/Vsx1OZO8Av — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) November 20, 2020

Everyone is welcome, and in fact, encouraged, to join us, by remembering and honouring the dead, in whatever way they prefer, regardless of their religion or culture. — Jay Hulme (@JayHulmePoet) November 20, 2020

Statement by President-elect Biden on Transgender Day of Remembrance: https://t.co/CghbBwRtq5 pic.twitter.com/P4Q1DVJfxp — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 20, 2020

