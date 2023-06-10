Transformers Con in Florida Warns Attendees of Anti-Trans State Restrictions

If you’ve been following the news about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ reign of terror in the realm of anti-LGBTQ policy, then you’re no doubt very concerned about the increasingly toxic state of Florida. Like, are queer people in Florida okay? Can queer people even visit there safely anymore? The deeply depressing answer to both questions may be no.

It has gotten to the point that organizations representing vulnerable or minority groups have begun to issue travel advisories warning about Florida’s hostile attitude toward anyone deemed “other.” One recent example was pointed out on Twitter by a group of comic artists. One such artist with they/them pronouns who goes by @Sisi_Esprit tweeted about a newly updated set of “Health and Safety Guidelines” for the Transformers Convention (TFcon) in Orlando this coming October.

“Bruh I just saw the Safety Guidelines for the Florida TFcon and wow they really are opening up a can of worms there,” read the first tweet in a long thread. “Maybe they’ll add more to clarify… but it’s kinda yikes what they’re implying.”

bruh I just saw the Safety Guidelines for the Florida TFcon and wow they really are opening up the a can of worms there. Maybe they’ll add more to clarify… but it’s kinda yikes what they’re implying. — Sisi @ hiatus (@Sisi_Esprit) June 7, 2023

This tweet was posted on June 6, and as of June 8, the guidelines on the TFcon website have been changed. But from digging through the TFcon artist community’s screencaps, it appears @Sisi_Esprit was reacting to a quote from an earlier version of the guidelines which read, “Due to Florida state law cross-dressing will not be permitted as part of the cosplay contest or at the convention.”

However, by the next day, the TFcon Twitter posted the following: “Thanks to the fans that reached out to us to help us shape the following update to our website. After careful consideration, we don’t believe that cosplay would break any Florida state law. TFcon is a place for ALL fans to enjoy and harassment of any type will not be tolerated.”

Thanks to the fans that reached out to us to help us shape the following update to our website.

After careful consideration, we don’t believe that cosplay would break any Florida state law.

TFcon is a place for ALL fans to enjoy and harassment of any type will not be tolerated. — TFcon (TORONTO in July, ORLANDO in Oct, LA in Mar) (@TFconTweet) June 8, 2023

It appears that the convention’s organizers had not correctly interpreted one of the five new anti-LGBTQ laws passed in Florida. Specifically, the one banning drag performances where children are present. And they can be forgiven because there are five and counting hateful new laws attacking minority groups to grapple with. These laws can also change in a moment depending on court rulings.

The updated guidelines still include the following warning: “For your awareness due to Florida state law transgender individuals using a restroom consistent with their gender identity in a government building such as an airport can be charged with criminal trespass. The law doesn’t apply to private businesses.”

This point, which seems to be more of a warning from the convention organizers than a threat, comes from the Safety in Private Spaces Act. It is essentially a bald-faced hate bill banning trans people from using their appropriate bathroom, which became law in Florida near the end of May. Unless it is overturned, the law will take effect on July 1.

“After careful consideration, we don’t believe that cosplay at the convention would break any Florida state law,” reads the statement, which is now available on their website. “TFcon is a place for ALL fans to enjoy and harassment of any type will not be tolerated.” It goes on to say that anyone who feels unsafe with this new development can be granted a refund if they choose not to attend.

Giving people another reason to stay away from Florida doesn’t seem to be in the state’s best interests, since tourism is a major cash cow for the state’s economy. According to VisitFlorida.org, visitors brought $101.9 billion to the state’s economy in 2021 alone. But DeSantis doesn’t seem to care about anything but positioning himself as the most grotesque human being possible. Which would, of course, likely make him the favorite to be the Republican presidential nominee.

Just last month, the NAACP issued a hostile travel advisory for Florida aimed at Black people and other people of color after DeSantis blocked a pilot program for AP African American History in public high schools. He also backed legislation banning critical race theory from classrooms.

At the end of May, the Human Rights Campaign, in partnership with Equity Florida, issued its own travel advisory for members of the LGBTQ community warning about the hostile new laws and policies that can harm them in the Sunshine State.

The League of United Latin American Citizens also recently issued a Florida travel advisory, citing the DeSantis administration’s policies and legislation as being some of the most anti-immigrant in the history of the state. Between his war on Disney and his attacks on marginalized groups, DeSantis seems ready to tank his own state’s economy. What a way to own the libs?

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]