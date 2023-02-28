The BBC’s Wild Murder Mystery-Themed Reality Show Is Coming Back for Season 2

Fans of backstabbing, betrayal, and bald-faced lies rejoice: the BBC’s runaway hit The Traitors has officially been renewed for a second season. The reality competition series, which has already received an American remake starring Alan Cumming (and is actually itself a remake of the Danish series De Verraders), follows a group of contestants (called “faithfuls”) who attempt to sus out and banish the hidden “traitors” before the castle is overrun.

If the faithfuls are able to banish all the traitors, the faithfuls get to split the hefty 120,000 pound prize money, but if one or more of the traitors are able to deceive their way into the finale, they’ll take home all the cash. Host Claudia Winkleman took to Twitter (donning the show’s customary teal cape) to announce the show’s renewal, as well as reveal that casting for the second season is now underway:

? The Traitors series two is OFFICIALLY coming!



Think you could be the next Maddy Marple? Or go totally undetected in a glorious hooded cloak with @ClaudiaWinkle?



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/AltcNCrXQ1 pic.twitter.com/a5vX2h9uxX — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 27, 2023

In the wake of the show’s success (nabbing a staggering 43 million viewers on the BBC iPlayer, the network’s highest numbers in recent years) and the American remake, some British fans worry that season two may take the series in a new direction. Fans can rest easy, though, as BBC Head of Entertainment Kalpna Patel-Night confirmed that season two will come from the same production team who worked on season one:

“Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense. We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

It should come as no surprise that (given the renewal video) Claudia Winkleman will also be returning as the show’s host, and is already hard at work on creating some more iconic knitwear for season 2:

“I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Though season two doesn’t have a release date yet, fans eager for their next taste of The Traitors can binge season one on BBC iPlayer, or apply for a spot on the show via the BBC Take Part portal.

