The Trailer for Season 3 of Jessica Jones Teases a Sinister New Villain

The full trailer for season 3 of Jessica Jones just dropped, giving us a glimpse at the final chapter of the critically acclaimed Marvel series. As Jessica says in voice-over, “Everybody’s a got a story: A beginning, a middle, an end.” And given the trailer, this ending is going capture the singular intensity of the series.

After confronting her past with Kilgrave in season one and unpacking her present with her estranged mother Alisa in season two, season three seems to be focused on the future of Jessica Jones. The reluctant P.I. has dodged the hero label since her powers manifested, despite the pleadings of the people around her who know she has the potential.

But a sinister new villain is tapping into Jessica’s self-doubt, labeling her an unworthy fraud. This is Gregory Salinger (Russian Doll‘s Jeremy Bobb), an obscure Marvel villain better known as Foolkiller, who punishes people who “lacked poetry in their souls”. While Foolkiller has never crossed paths with Jones in the comics, he appeared as an antagonist for Spider-Man and the Defenders.

We’ll have to wait and see how closely the show’s version of Salinger relates to the comics version, but what we do glean from the trailer is that Salinger is a ruthless killer who is being defended by unscrupulous lawyer Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss). Salinger is targeting Jessica because she didn’t have to work hard for her superpowers and squanders her heroic potential. Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg said of the character, “For him, everything about her offends him, [specifically] the fact that she’s got these powers not through hard work but through some other means. This is someone who has worked very hard himself. But he’s a very twisted dude.”

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Trish Walker exploring her newfound abilities as Hellcat, donning a cat burglar costume that is reminiscent of Daredevil’s season one look. Trish must also contend with her actions in the season two finale, where she murdered Jessica’s mother in cold blood.

Rosenberg said of Trish’s arc this season, “This is the fulfillment of Trish’s dream, to have, finally, the physical power that she’s always longed [for] … What she’ll discover is that getting those powers doesn’t necessarily change her internal life as much as she had hoped. She still experiences fear, makes some questionable [decisions]. Trish has always seen things somewhat in black and white, and Jessica has always seen the shades of gray, so it’s interesting what choices they do make.”

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Jessica’s new flame Erik (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter). There’s no word yet on whether or not Jessica’ single dad/superintendent Oscar Arocho is still in the mix, which I don’t mind. His relationship with Jessica was one of the less compelling subplots of season two. It’s not his fault though: Luke Cage is a tough act to follow.

Jessica Jones lands on Netflix on June 14th. Stay tuned for our reviews of the final season.

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—