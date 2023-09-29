‘Toy Story 5’ Is Happening, Like It or Not

Whether we think it’s necessary or not, Toy Story 5 is becoming a reality at Pixar Studios. Toy Story has been the studio’s most lucrative film series, with Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 both breaking $1 billion at the box office. With Pixar enduring several box office flops recently, it may be hoping that Toy Story 5 will get things back on track. However, the sequel move is risky as some viewers feel the franchise has run its course.

Most agree that the film series could’ve ended at Toy Story 3, which delivered a very satisfying end to the toys’ and Andy’s stories. However, audiences still turned out to see Toy Story 4, and it also managed deliver an equally satisfying ending for the franchise. The conclusion was also a little more definitive as it saw the toys taking separate paths at the end. To make Toy Story 5, Pixar might have to undo some aspects of the last film in order to get Buzz (Tom Hanks) and Woody (Tim Allen) back together again.

Toy Story 5 was confirmed to be in development in early 2023, alongside Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2. Computer-animated films take quite some time to complete, so Toy Story 5 may still a bit far off. Here’s everything we know about it so far, though.

Toy Story 5 release window

Toy Story 5 does not yet have a confirmed release date. DisInsider claims the film is slated for release in June 2025, though that date seems suspiciously speedy. While Tim Allen has said that Toy Story 5 was in some form of development before Lightyear, a 2025 release date still seems too close for an animated film of this scope. A 2027 or 2028 release window sounds more reasonable, and if it follows the pattern of Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, it could be a June release.

Toy Story 5 cast

The cast and characters of Toy Story 5 haven’t been revealed. Pete Docter only confirmed that the characters Woody and Buzz are returning. Meanwhile, Allen confirmed that he will be returning to reprise his role as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. Of course, many are wondering if Hanks will return to voice Woody, as Allen and Hanks’ performances in the Toy Story film series are quite iconic. Hanks hasn’t been officially confirmed to be returning, though his brother hinted at his potential return.

While not confirmed, other cast and characters who have the potential to return are Joan Cusack as Jessie, Wallace Shawn as Rex, John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Tony Hale as Forky, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Keegan-Michael Key as Ducky, and John Morris as Andy. It’s uncertain if Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will return. Sadly, their original voice actors, Don Rickles and Estelle Harris, have both passed away. However, Toy Story 4 used archival recordings of Rickles for the voice of Mr. Potato Head to pay tribute to the actor. It remains to be seen if Toy Story 5 will do something similar.

Toy Story 5 plot

No details have been released about Toy Story 5‘s plot. The only information about the film’s content comes from Docter, who stated, “I think it’ll be surprising. It’s got some really cool stuff that you haven’t seen before.” We’re pretty sure we can expect some new toys, as each film has done before. Additionally, it’s expected that Buzz and Woody will be reunited, though they bid goodbye to one another in Toy Story 4. What adventure they go on next and whether Andy or Bonnie figure into their story remains to be seen.

