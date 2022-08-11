'Tower of Fantasy': How to Recollect Launch Event Rewards

Is it the Genshin killer you’ve been waiting for? Probably not, but Tower of Fantasy is out now, and it offers enough new content to give miHoYo’s open-world fantasy game a run for its money.

Hotta Studio’s take on the Breath of the Wild formula throws you into a futuristic sci-fi setting complete with jetpacks, warp pads, AI-downloaded consciousness, and a gacha system just accessible enough for newbies. Honestly, Tower of Fantasy has a fair amount of new features that would benefit Genshin Impact significantly, from superior combat to vehicle mounts. At the very least, miHoYo should probably pay attention to its competitor’s game.

Tower of Fantasy also offers a series of pre-registration and launch rewards for players to pick up. But did you know that you can recollect your rewards as need be? It’s true. And if you’re planning on pooling 10 Gold Nucleus rolls at a time until you get SR or SSR Weapon character drop of your dreams, this is a convenient way to make sure you start off your playthrough right.

How to reclaim your pre-registration and launch event rewards

Image via Level Infinite

While Tower of Fantasy works a lot like Genshin Impact, there’s one key difference: Genshin is largely a single-player experience with online co-op, while Tower of Fantasy is an MMORPG. Other players run around on your server fighting enemies alongside you in Hotta’s Genshin-like. This means that in order to play Tower of Fantasy, you need to pick a server and stay with it. If you change servers, you’ll need to recreate your character and start from scratch. Everything is server-specific.

This may sound like a bad thing, but if you’re looking to hoard your pre-registration and launch event rewards, it’s actually a blessing in disguise.

Hotta offers a 180-day pre-registration milestone event reward page with tons of free Gold Nuclei to collect, as our sister site Gamepur reports. The game’s Side by Side I and Pioneer’s Gift launch events rewards also feature additional Gold Nuclei. After visiting the Rewards page and claiming all three pages’ worth of rewards, you can walk away with 21 Gold Nucleus rolls for the Weapons Galore standard banner.

These don’t reset between servers, they’re connected to your character based on your server. So if you want to reroll your initial gacha drops, you can just hop onto another server and recollect your launch event rewards again.

You can also recomplete your Starpath Navigation challenges (under Newcomer Event) for point rewards, which can result in additional Gold Nuclei rolls too.

You can get a free pity system recollect via mail, too

Image via Level Infinite

Mail is also server-specific, so if you’re eligible for launch event login issue compensation rewards, leadership appreciation rewards, disconnection compensation rewards, and community rewards, you can recollect those too. That’s 700 Dark Crystals and 10 Gold Nuclei per account, by the way, which guarantees you another SSR or SR Weapon roll and some change. In total, you can walk away with well over three pity drops.

To reset servers, simply restart the game, click the server you were initially on, and choose another server from your region. You’ll have to replay the tutorial and opening quests, but once you complete the Ecological Station Intruders mission, you’ll unlock the Special Order menu again. From there, you’ll be all set to recollect rewards and roll again.

(Featured image: Level Infinite)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]