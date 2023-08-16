‘Totally Killer’ Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Time traveling is one hell of an endeavor—especially when a serial killer is involved. It’s always a delight being a horror fan that indulges in both serious horror films and the more campy ones. The upcoming slasher comedy Totally Killer has a fun premise, and in my opinion, it draws comparisons to the beloved film The Final Girls. I‘m excited to see more original slashers come out! I love the iconic ones of the genre—that Totally Killer will no doubt pull from—but it’s nice to welcome new final girls and villains into the fold.

After doing some time traveling of my own, I’ve got news on what Totally Killer is about, who is in it, and when you’ll be able to watch. The jet lag is real but I do it for my final girl crew.

What is Totally Killer about?

In 1987, the “Sweet Sixteen Killer” murders three teenagers and returns on Halloween night 35 years later to claim a fourth. In Totally Killer, we watch Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignore the warnings of her mother (Julie Bowen) resulting in her colliding with the killer. On the run to save herself, she time travels to the year of the original murders and meets her mom (Olivia Holt), and they work together to take down the killer and get Jamie home. Taking these characters back in time to the slasher ’80s is bound to be fun … fingers are crossed that there is lots of neon and multiple chase scenes.

Does Totally Killer have a release date?

Yes, it does! Totally Killer is set to drop on October 6 on Prime Video.

Who is in Totally Killer?

Totally Killer‘s cast isn’t without star power as there are some familiar faces you may recognize. Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is starring as our leading lady. Alongside her are names you may recognize like Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Lochlyn Munro (Freddy vs. Jason), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Liana Liberato (Scream VI), Anna Diaz (Riverdale), Ella Choi (Dare Me) and many more.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

