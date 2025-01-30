‘Too bad, so sad’: Harvey Weinstein says he will die at Rikers if his trial isn’t moved

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving time at Rikers after being convicted of sexual assault in a case in Los Angeles. Since, many of his other cases have been dismissed or not tried yet, Weinstein has been threatening to perish in jail before his April trial. Okay? And?

As of this moment, Weinstein’s case is set to be retired Weinstein claims that he’s in poor health and doesn’t “how much longer I can hold on.” He was pleading with Judge Curtis Farber of Manhattan Supreme Court to try to change his retrial to move it up. Weinstein said that he “can’t hold on.” His conviction in New York was overturned when it was decided that Weinstein didn’t get a fair trial. He was found guilty of rape in a Los Angeles trial.

The retrial, scheduled for later in April, comes after Weinstein was indicted of more sex crimes late last year. It seems as though Weinstein thinks that the retrial will get him out of Rikers. “I can’t hold on,” Weinstein told Farber as he tried to get his date changed. “I’m begging for you to move the date…I want to be out of this hellhole.” There has not been any indication that the retrial will result in Weinstein being released.

“I want this to be over with,” he said later to the judge. “Every day is a struggle. Everyday is a struggle in my heart.” As so many voiced on social media when his words were released: Boohoo. Weinstein was convicted of raping women. He has been accused of sexual assault by many women throughout the entertainment industry.

Weinstein tried to use himself as a mouthpiece for those serving sentencing at Rikers, saying “There are so many people suffering on Rikers Island, so many people I’m with in prison. I speak for all of them.”

Does Harvey Weinstein want us to feel bad for him?

In September of 2024, Weinstein was indicted of new sex crimes. Three different victims came forward in New York City and Weinstein’s team attempted to get those charges dismissed. Farber denied their request. Weinstein’s team them issued a statement after Farber’s ruling.

“Judge Farber demonstrated exceptional responsiveness, and we deeply appreciate his thoughtful consideration of Harvey’s condition and circumstances,” Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement via PEOPLE. “We remain confident in a swift and efficient trial process and firmly believe that Harvey will be fully exonerated.”

Many online were rightfully less than kind to the news of Weinstein’s health. Nearly 100 women have come out with stories about Weinstein and his actions. He has been convicted of sexual assault and this retrial was issued with no news that it will result in a different ruling for Weinstein, especially with new sex crimes as part of the case.

Weinstein being upset because he is spending time in Rikers for his crimes isn’t exactly something I have empathy for. As of right now, Weinstein’s retrial is scheduled for April and let’s hope Rikers is still waiting to be his home.





