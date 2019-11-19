Now’s the Perfect Time to Read Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone

Tomi Adeyemi’s magical debut and #1 New York Times bestseller Children of Blood and Bone was dubbed “a phenomenon.” If you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet, now’s the time, because book 2 in the Legacy of OrÏsha Series, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, is arriving on December 3rd!

Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone is a YA sensation with a film adaptation already in the works. Her West African-inspired fantasy builds a world steeped in danger and magic, while also deftly weaving in themes about race, class, and oppression. Adeyemi has been hailed as “the new J.K. Rowling,” but there’s never been anything quite like her Children before. Here’s where we begin:

They killed my mother. They took our magic. They tried to bury us. Now we rise. Zélie Adebola remembers when the soil of Orïsha hummed with magic. Burners ignited flames, Tiders beckoned waves, and Zélie’s Reaper mother summoned forth souls. But everything changed the night magic disappeared. Under the orders of a ruthless king, maji were targeted and killed, leaving Zélie without a mother and her people without hope.

Now Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good.

Danger lurks in Orïsha, where snow leopanaires prowl and vengeful spirits wait in the waters. Yet the greatest danger may be Zélie herself as she struggles to control her powers—and her growing feelings for an enemy.

Prepare for the arrival of Children of Virtue and Vengeance on December 3rd by grabbing a copy of Children of Blood and Bone (you can pre-order the second book, too). This is all anyone will be talking about in our holiday reading season, so there’s never been a better time to catch up on one of the most broadly hailed “best books” in recent memory.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com