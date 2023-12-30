Tom Wilkinson, Star of ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Full Monty’, Dead at 75

British actor Tom Wilkinson, best known for his work in The Full Monty and Batman Begins, has passed away suddenly at the age of 75. A prolific character actor, Wilkinson earned two Academy Award nominations for his work in Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom. And while he may not have been a household name, he lent gravitas and touching humor to every role he played.

Wilkinson is perhaps best known for his role as uptight former boss Gerald Cooper, who reluctantly joins the all-male strip act in The Full Monty. He won a BAFTA for his performance and reprised the role this year in FX’s The Full Monty series. Wilkinson appeared in some of the most popular films of the ’90s and 2000s, including Shakespeare in Love, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Rush Hour, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Genre fans will remember him best as mobster Carmine Falcone in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. He also played Benjamin Franklin in the HBO miniseries John Adams, for which he won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2005, he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama.

If you’re looking to watch Wilkinson’s best work, the three essential films are The Full Monty, Michael Clayton, and In the Bedroom. He is heartbreaking and hilarious in The Full Monty, and he brings pathos and brilliance to his role as bipolar lawyer Arthur Edens in Michael Clayton. But it is his performance as a bereaved father in Todd Field’s 2001 drama In the Bedroom that cuts the deepest. Wilkson’s work is powerful in its restraint and its quieter moments, making it the performance of a lifetime. He is matched in intensity by Sissy Spacek, who plays his wife in the film.

Many took to social media to remember Wilkinson.

RIP Tom Wilkinson. Always loved when he popped up unexpectedly in films. This scene in The Full Monty always has me in stitches pic.twitter.com/IauNWnCDa7 — sᴛᴜ (@Stu_FX) December 30, 2023

Big RIP to Tom Wilkinson pic.twitter.com/Q6HmVtfMoK — blep (@TheShaneBlep) December 30, 2023

RIP Tom Wilkinson, so underrated as mob boss Carmine Falcone in Batman Begins (2005) ? pic.twitter.com/rnjKjnOgan — Kriegler (@Kriegler007) December 30, 2023

RIP Tom Wilkinson. My god, this man could do it all. Like, look at that track record from late ‘90s to early 2010s—he cranked out banger after banger! A legend ?? https://t.co/fZCFplXZvM pic.twitter.com/WTdSE83rtO — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) December 30, 2023

His characters ran the gamut from guilt-ridden corporate lawyers to devastated fathers and devious gangsters, but Tom Wilkinson portrayed each of them with a level of depth, insight, and detail that never felt feigned or insincere. An authoritative presence, an actor’s actor. RIP pic.twitter.com/KQzrjuMUlw — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) December 30, 2023

R.I.P. Tom Wilkinson, star of In the Bedroom, Michael Clayton, The Full Monty, Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine, Shakespeare in Love, Valkyrie, and Selma, plus HBO’s John Adams and Recount, among countless others. A great character actor and by all accounts a very lovely man… pic.twitter.com/L9iXlAL1Dr — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) December 30, 2023

He frowned at me, then grabbed my face and kissed me right on the lips for a good five seconds, then declared loudly, “Don’t ever insult British affection or sense of romance! We invented the stuff!” — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) December 30, 2023

“When you awake in the morning, you'll find yourself in your own bed as if nothing had happened… a new life awaiting you.”



I hope Tom Wilkinson wakes up in the next life with ALL the memories of his wonderful performances.



We lost a legend today. pic.twitter.com/J7kCNSsewA — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) December 30, 2023

(featured image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

