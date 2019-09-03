The Internet Is Getting Big Hugh Grant Energy From Tom Holland’s GQ Cover

Once in a generation, a Hugh Grant emerges, and it’s nice to know that ours is Tom Holland! In a new photoshoot for GQ, the Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers star looked every bit the ’90s heartthrob we’ve come to love from Hugh Grant, and thus, my comparison of the two was born.

That’s mainly because Tom Holland is wearing a cozy coat, and then a suit with just a t-shirt at one point. Still, the interview in the GQ issue itself is a fun look into Tom Holland as a person and how, even with the wild success of both Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, he doesn’t see himself as anything but a kid who just wants to play golf. (He mentions golf a lot in this interview.)

What’s nice about golf is it’s the most humbling sport. Like Avengers, for example, just became the biggest film of all time. That’s amazing, super exciting. So I’m like: ‘I’m gonna go and play golf with the boys and celebrate.’ And then you play like a dick, and it brings you right back to the earth.

What I love is that, at one point, Zach Baron, who did the interview, had to point out to Holland that, with the success of both his films, he could be the number one male actor for 2019, and Holland had never bothered to even consider it. He was probably worried about playing his golf game like a dick (can someone please explain that terminology to me?)

That’s not all Tom Holland had to bring to the conversation, though. He also showed a level of maturity for a young actor that I’ve never really seen before.

I never understood when you watch, like, young celebrities go off the rails. I was like, “Why do you do that? Just chill and be cool.”

Still, the interview and subsequent pictures have sent many a Holland fan into a tizzy, rightfully so.

tom holland did THAT pic.twitter.com/ymomA1Gabg — luz ⎊ (@messilwt) September 3, 2019

the leather suit .. the ring .. the pose .. tom holland sir i salute you pic.twitter.com/kUdCrrB0AK — beth (@midtownhollands) September 3, 2019

why tf is Tom Holland getting more attractive?? i’m gonna cry — bruh.im.shelly (@bruh_shelly) September 3, 2019

Tom holland snapped on his recent insta post Me on his recent photo: pic.twitter.com/VCX5rVnIbF — rachel (@rachelayvaz) September 3, 2019

If you see this tweet you have to respond with your favourite pictures of Tom Holland from the new GQ photoshoot. It’s for science pic.twitter.com/G0Upk7W8l0 — ℜᴏsᴇ| I NEED CHAOS WALKING (@swanky_holland) September 3, 2019

Also, there’s a fun video where he just explores the internet and honestly, this is delightful and terrifying.

But anyway, I’m onto something with this.

BIG HUGH GRANT ENERGY pic.twitter.com/4sTBwZIo8V — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

You can read the entire interview here, and if you didn’t already find Tom Holland endearing, you will. He’s just a grounded young man who likes to golf. What’s not to love?

(via GQ, image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—