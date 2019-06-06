Here’s Tom Holland’s Latest Spoiler for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Because of Course

When you read “Tom Holland spoils,” you probably think to yourself, “Yeah, that makes sense. That’s all he does,” and he’s not disappointing with the Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour. At least we have the joy of watching Jake Gyllenhaal take control and silence Tom Holland whenever he starts talking about something he shouldn’t.

But what’s fun is to look at everything that Holland has managed to spoil during the tour so far, and as you may have guessed, it’s a lot. First, he’s is out here telling us that which specific “snap” caused some of the villains in the movie to appear because, apparently, Tom Holland thinks that this is all information we have even though none of us have seen the film.

“Mysterio is my new best friend in the movie. We fight together to fight these creatures … because when Thanos snaps his fingers, these creatures come from other dimensions …”

In that same moment, Tom Holland also spoiled the fact that Thanos’s snap really did cause a rip in the universe, forming the multiverse. So, while many of us speculated that it is a real thing going to happen, our fear that Mysterio was lying about other dimensions is no more. Or maybe Tom Holland is just getting better at fake spoiling things? (Probably not.)

But what’s also fun about Tom Holland spoiling things is that it gives us more things to speculate on. With the creation of the multiverse, it means that we can very well see any character killed off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe return. Sure, Pietro Maximoff, Gamora, Natasha Romanoff, and Tony Stark were killed in the original timeline, but now that the multiverse exists, we can see any of these characters back and in full force.

So I guess, in a way, we can thank Holland and his apparent need to spoil anything and everything he can. The downside is that there are still weeks of press ahead of us, so I can’t wait to see what he gets up to next. Will he tell us the entire lineup for the next phase of the MCU? Not an improbable thought!

