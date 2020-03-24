Tom Holland Doing the Push-Up Challenge? Yes Please

In the time of corona, it’s about the little things. And one of those things is the push-up challenge that is providing me with content to get through the darkness. Now Tom Holland has undertaken it and I thank the gods. Especially because he asked that Robert Downey Jr. do it. (I need that content YESTERDAY.) It also helps that Tom Holland is clearly bored and keeps posting on Instagram, leading to my endless entertainment.

The challenge is simple: Do ten push-ups and then ask someone else to do ten push-ups. Many have done it. First I saw of it, my friend Brandon Davis posted it on his story and I had to try and figure out if there was anything else to it. (Not that I can tell but also I just get distracted by people doing push-ups so … not entirely my fault.)

Tom Holland decided to nominate a laundry list of people and then do push-ups that only Spider-Man could achieve. Or maybe he was trying to teach himself how to fly, who is to say. Anyway, Twitter went a little wild because when doesn’t Twitter go wild when Tom Holland posts things?

The only person allowed to post this push up challenge thing is Tom Holland. — kaitlyn 🌻 (@kaitlyn_mulli37) March 24, 2020

tom holland is the only one who gets a pass for doing the push up challenge bc he is adorable — simi (@badgalsimi) March 24, 2020

Tom Holland: *does one push up* My 3 Tom stan moots spamming the tl: pic.twitter.com/wkRtwMv3VV — Linds 🌿 (@samwilsonstoes) March 24, 2020

For anyone who saw my son Tom Holland’s push-up challenge on Insta stories………yeah, he gets that from his father, not me. — Nicole Ackman (@nicoleackman16) March 24, 2020

The list of people Tom Holland nominated for his push-up challenge on Insta pic.twitter.com/JJQocWPQBk — Justin (@CSI_KFC) March 24, 2020

hi tom holland nominated rdj for the push-up challenge and i want it pic.twitter.com/7saOKHts3I — CHRIS EVANS’ SWEATER IN KNIVES OUT (@raventbrunner) March 24, 2020

i thought i was done watching these push-up videos. and then tom holland did it exactly like i imagine spider-man would do push-ups??? — Faith Strollo (@faithosaurus) March 24, 2020

This is the kind of content that I have going for me, this is what I’ve been waiting for—because if this weren’t here, I’d run out of shows to catch up on and then just stare at the ceiling and no one wants that for me and my brain. Imagine the nonsense I’d come up with then!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com