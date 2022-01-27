Tom Holland has been our Spider-Man through three standalone movies, three more appearances in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for the last five years. But the future of Peter Parker is a bit unknown to everyone involved, including Holland himself.

In a recent interview with all three of the Spider-Mans (yes, that means Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield), Holland talked about the future of his franchise and what he knows. According to what he told Deadline, the truth is that he is just as in the dark as we are.

“The truthful answer — and I’ve done a whole press tour where all I do is lie — the truth is, and you’re not going to like the truth, I don’t know the answer to that question. This film for me was as special as an experience could ever be. Sharing the screen with these guys. Playing Spider-Man could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we’re the only three blokes who have done it. So to share that with you two, it’s been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories. I don’t know. I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye,” Holland said. “But if it’s time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I’ve achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career. So, if it’s time, it’s time. If it’s not, it’s not. But at the moment, I don’t know.”

Spidey No More?

The future is pretty much a free-for-all given the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. What we learned at the end of the movie is that Peter Parker is no more. No one knows who he is, not even those who knew Peter without Spider-Man. So all the world at large sees is Spidey. Does that mean it will stay that way?

Personally, I don’t think so. I think everything is going to be flipped on its head in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and whatever the world (and Peter Parker) thinks it knows is going to get thrown out the window. That and MJ telling Peter that she’ll just “figure it out” again gave us plenty of hints into the future of Holland’s series.

That doesn’t mean he’ll remain the only Spider-Man. I do think there is space for Holland’s Peter Parker to meet up with other Spider-friends down the line, like Miles Morales or the upcoming Cindy Moon. This isn’t exactly a new sentiment from Holland. He’s clearly learned how to keep the secrets, and that means that even if he did know what the future held for him and fans of his Spider-Man, he isn’t about to just let us all know right this second.

