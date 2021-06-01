Everyone Is (Affectionately) Dunking on Tom Holland for His Birthday

Today is an amazing day! It’s the birthday of my favorite web-slinger, Tom Holland! The actor turned 25 years old, and so many well-wishes and praise for the Uncharted star began to roll in. From fans to celebrities alike, we’re all celebrating our current Peter Parker on his day.

That also means that people are slightly teasing Holland, as we all love to do because he is fun and carefree online and very much a smiley guy. So the birthday messages have been ranging from lightly making fun of him to praising his work or fans getting emotional about the star’s birthday. Oh and of course plenty of people sharing the video of Tom Holland performing “Umbrella” at Lip Sync Battle against Zendaya that everyone loves to talk about.

The birthday messages for Tom Holland have started to come in from his Marvel co-stars, and they’re just as funny as you’d expect—mainly Mark Ruffalo sharing a picture of himself and Holland and making fun of the Spider-Man star for spoiling things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without knowing it.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, also shared a message for Holland.

Many online flocked to wishing the actor a happy birthday and were sharing memories of Holland spoiling things, that lovely Lip Sync Battle performance that Holland will never rid himself of, and more!

Happy birthday, Tom Holland. For me, personally, you’re my favorite Spider-Man, and that’s a hard thing to come by. I’ve loved Peter Parker for as long as I can remember but watching you in Spider-Man: Homecoming and hearing “Come on Spider-Man” truly made me sob because it was one of the first times, onscreen, that I felt like I was watching this young kid come into his own as Spidey, and I loved it.

May your 25th rule and also bring us all the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. No really, can you drop that trailer for us? We need it.

