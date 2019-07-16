It’s Better That This Avengers: Infinity War Scene Was Cut

Not everything that’s filmed makes the final cut of a movie. That’s especially true of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so to hear of cut scenes from Avengers: Infinity War isn’t surprising. There’s a reason those scenes were cut.

Tom Holland, who just finished up making the press rounds for Spider-Man: Far From Home, explained a scene that was cut from the earlier film that showed Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet against the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Peter Parker had to try to help them.

In a scene that would have been #TooMuch, Holland described what was, inevitably, cut from the movie:

“There was a scene in Infinity War that actually didn’t make the edit. It was basically, Thanos, like, snapped his fingers or something, and all the Guardians became astral forms, and then I had to try and grab all their bodies and put them back in the astral form.”

Honestly, I’m glad that they did cut it. It would have been too much in an already overstuffed film, and I feel like it would have taken away from the ultimately shocking snap at the end. We had seen Thanos use the stones before, especially when the Guardians attempted to stop him and he captures Gamora. Adding another level to it where Peter has to keep them together? Too much.

Pushing the Guardians outside of their bodies might have made sense as a Doctor Strange callback, but it still would’ve seemed a bit out of nowhere as a use for the Infinity Stones, which the movie had plenty of already. Luckily, the Russo brothers directing team saw that and didn’t include it in the film, but it also brings up the question of what else the Infinity Stones are capable of.

What if they were used to try to reverse the deaths of those lost outside of the snap? Could they still have gotten Natasha and Gamora out of the soul stone if they used the gauntlet in the right way? Who knows what is possible with them, but now, the stones are back in their original timelines and destroyed in the current timeline of the MCU, and that is what we’re all going to have to accept for now.

(via CBR, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—