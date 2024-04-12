Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Loki season 2 episode 4
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

Tom Hiddleston’s Celebrity Lookalike Is Hilarious

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 05:15 pm

Last night, Tom Hiddleston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk all things Loki, The Night Manager, and more. Before he came onstage, though, he did a celebrity lookalike test with unforgettable results.

The game, which was posted on Kimmel’s Tiktok page, involves getting one’s face scanned by a computer. After the scan, the game tells the participant who their celebrity lookalike is. In the video, Hiddleston lets it scan him, and then laughs when his lookalike turns out to be Sophia Di Martino.

Was this game rigged? It might have been rigged. It’s an amazing coincidence, if not.

For those of you not in the know, Di Martino stars opposite Hiddleston in Loki seasons 1 and 2, in which she plays the fiery Loki variant Sylvie. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a variant is an alternate version of a character from another universe—in this case, a female version of Loki.

We first meet Sylvie in the second episode of season 1, when it turns out that she’s the dangerous variant the Time Variance Authority has recruited Loki to help catch. By the end of season 1, Loki and Sylvie are working together to bring down the TVA, but in season 2, Sylvie and Loki come into conflict, with Loki wanting to save the TVA from destruction and Sylvie choosing to live her own life on an branched timeline.

Of course, variants can get pretty complicated in the Marvel multiverse. We meet several Loki variants in the series, and very few of them actually look like the Loki we know. One of them is an alligator! Things get even weirder in the Spider-Verse movies, in which we meet Spider-beings who are dinosaurs and cats.

But when it comes to Loki and Sylvie, clearly the two are cut from the same multiversal cloth.

(featured image: Disney+)

