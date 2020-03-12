Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

In a shocking twist that made things feel a lot more real for many, after repeated attempts at a blasé reaction from some of our government officials, the first celebrity to come down with coronavirus (that we know of) was a two-fer. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they came down with COVID-19 while in Australia. The thing is: Prior to this, Coronavirus was something that, in theory, many were aware of but were not taking seriously, and unfortunately, it took celebrities coming down with it to put things in perspective for many.

Taking to social media to post, Hanks revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 while traveling in Australia and, because the Australian government is clearly taking everything infinitely more seriously than the American government, the two were quickly tested, and the tests came back positive.

I think part of the reason why people are so upset that Coronavirus hit Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is that … Tom Hanks is easily the one celebrity that everyone loves without question. From watching Big and his movies as kids to still loving him now, he’s our new Mr. Rogers. Literally, he was just nominated for playing Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

So, to see that coronavirus doesn’t care—that it will infect even our own National Treasure Tom Hanks? It really thrust the seriousness of the situation into the eyes of Americans who have been getting mixed messages on what to think—which isn’t a great thing to begin with, but at least their love of Tom Hanks is making them take coronavirus seriously now.

Twitter, though, was filled with well wishes for Hanks and Wilson, and many were ready and willing to take on coronavirus in their honor.

I’m no economist but it seems clear to me that the stock market is worried about Tom Hanks — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks can play Tom Hanks in a film about Tom Hanks getting the Coronavirus. Box office smash of 2021. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson having the corona virus has me fucked up pic.twitter.com/mF4nRXK2OU — ✧ Jade ✧ (@Infernal_Tigris) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks has the bug? This just got serious. The man is a National Treasure for God Sake!!! #PrayForTom #Big — Barrett Baber (@BarrettBaber) March 12, 2020

The world is literally filled with terrible ppl and this fucker goes after Tom Hanks? I’m done. #COVD19 pic.twitter.com/3lh70bLBTA — Alex McCracken (@AlexMcCracken7) March 12, 2020

a little worried bc I have the same symptoms as Tom Hanks (tall, handsome, kind, everyman) — Karen Chee (@karencheee) March 12, 2020

Gold Coast Hospital Staff Roll In A Volleyball To Keep Tom Hanks Company In Quarantine: https://t.co/2AL3ZVyB9r pic.twitter.com/tKZIQFYIki — The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) March 12, 2020

Anything that causes more people to be aware of Tom Hanks’ rapping ass son Chet is a good thing IMO. pic.twitter.com/6u6G8V12t2 — 🎙Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus has fucking no chance beating Tom Hanks Survived on an island alone Landed a plane in the Hudson Fended off Pirates Come through the HIV/Aids thing Fought in 2 separate wars Woke up as an adult and got a job 👏 — Yir auld Da MBE (@AlanBomford) March 12, 2020

Except Forrest Gump wouldn’t get sick. He’d be in the hospital parking lot drinking a Corona and some doctor would be like, “Hey, that’s a great name for a virus.” And then Jenny would get sick. https://t.co/CuwZGXCs72 — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) March 12, 2020

so once you survive coronavirus you can’t get it again, right? and you can just walk around like matt damon in contagion??? tom hanks, it is up to you to rebuild our society. — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 12, 2020

Good morning to Tom Hanks only. pic.twitter.com/0PLjEk6h8H — SYFY FANGRRLS (@Syfyfangrrls) March 12, 2020

All the well wishes for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and hopefully they come out of this healthy. I’m just glad that people are really starting to take it seriously and hate that it took Tom Hanks getting sick for people to do that. There are many vulnerable people out there at much higher risk who could’ve used our attention and preventive measures before things got to this point.

(image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

