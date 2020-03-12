comScore

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Rachel LeishmanMar 12th, 2020, 12:26 pm

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

In a shocking twist that made things feel a lot more real for many, after repeated attempts at a blasé reaction from some of our government officials, the first celebrity to come down with coronavirus (that we know of) was a two-fer. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they came down with COVID-19 while in Australia. The thing is: Prior to this, Coronavirus was something that, in theory, many were aware of but were not taking seriously, and unfortunately, it took celebrities coming down with it to put things in perspective for many.

Taking to social media to post, Hanks revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 while traveling in Australia and, because the Australian government is clearly taking everything infinitely more seriously than the American government, the two were quickly tested, and the tests came back positive.

I think part of the reason why people are so upset that Coronavirus hit Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is that … Tom Hanks is easily the one celebrity that everyone loves without question. From watching Big and his movies as kids to still loving him now, he’s our new Mr. Rogers. Literally, he was just nominated for playing Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

So, to see that coronavirus doesn’t care—that it will infect even our own National Treasure Tom Hanks? It really thrust the seriousness of the situation into the eyes of Americans who have been getting mixed messages on what to think—which isn’t a great thing to begin with, but at least their love of Tom Hanks is making them take coronavirus seriously now.

Twitter, though, was filled with well wishes for Hanks and Wilson, and many were ready and willing to take on coronavirus in their honor.

All the well wishes for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and hopefully they come out of this healthy. I’m just glad that people are really starting to take it seriously and hate that it took Tom Hanks getting sick for people to do that. There are many vulnerable people out there at much higher risk who could’ve used our attention and preventive measures before things got to this point.

(image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!