comScore Everyone Obsessed With Olympic Diver Tom Daley Knitting

Everyone Is Obsessed With Olympic Diver Tom Daley Casually Knitting in the Stands

By Rachel LeishmanAug 6th, 2021, 12:58 pm
 

Tom Daley knitting at the Olympics

You’ve probably seen a man knitting at the Olympics, and it is none other than everyone’s favorite diver, Tom Daley! The Great Britain teammate has been found in the stands as other dives are going on, just knitting away, and he even finished a sweater for himself for the TeamGB! And what better way to spend the time?

From listening to music to just watching the other competitions in the stands, the athletes have their ways to keep calm while at the Olympics, and this just seems to be Tom Daley’s. And when you make beautiful sweaters like Daley does, no one can blame you!

If you head to Made With Love By Tom Daley on Instagram, you can see more of his work and also see the raffles that he has set up to try to raise money for the Brain Tumor Charity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Twitter, though, has been obsessed with his knitting throughout the Olympics, just watching as Daley sits in the stands to support his teammates and knits along. Even the official Olympics account has joined in to talk about his knitting (especially the Olympic sweater he finished while at the games).

It’s become a fun aspect of the Olympics this time around, and it’s hilarious seeing everyone join in to see what Daley is up to in his knitting journey. Tom Daley just keeps knitting and it is honestly the cutest thing I have ever seen. Knit away, Tom!

(image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!  

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.