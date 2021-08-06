Everyone Is Obsessed With Olympic Diver Tom Daley Casually Knitting in the Stands

You’ve probably seen a man knitting at the Olympics, and it is none other than everyone’s favorite diver, Tom Daley! The Great Britain teammate has been found in the stands as other dives are going on, just knitting away, and he even finished a sweater for himself for the TeamGB! And what better way to spend the time?

From listening to music to just watching the other competitions in the stands, the athletes have their ways to keep calm while at the Olympics, and this just seems to be Tom Daley’s. And when you make beautiful sweaters like Daley does, no one can blame you!

Tom Daley completed his ⁦@TeamGB⁩ Olympic cardi and gave us a little try on video 🧶🇬🇧 (📹: madewithlovebytomdaley via IG) pic.twitter.com/YUWdfB8zpY — POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) August 5, 2021

If you head to Made With Love By Tom Daley on Instagram, you can see more of his work and also see the raffles that he has set up to try to raise money for the Brain Tumor Charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Also peeps, the reason why Tom Daley was knitting today is because of this. He is raising money for charity. Makes him all the more adorable doesnt it? And makes you think, “what have you done for the world today?” 😉 pic.twitter.com/HO9pid4g08 — Daddy T 🏴🏴🏴 (@dirrtyterry) August 1, 2021

Twitter, though, has been obsessed with his knitting throughout the Olympics, just watching as Daley sits in the stands to support his teammates and knits along. Even the official Olympics account has joined in to talk about his knitting (especially the Olympic sweater he finished while at the games).

tom daley is again caught knitting pic.twitter.com/mzQwXjEDsk — aneq hates chemistry (@aquekraisis) August 4, 2021

If my future husband ain’t knitting like Tom Daley so what’s the point of having husband? pic.twitter.com/3UexnS8Qqt — puffy cheeks duo (@puffycheeksduo) August 4, 2021

Tom Daley’s knitting designs are so fun, dude is really good… pic.twitter.com/ZPbLokEG5Z — maryam 2.0 💫 (@luckyloopss) August 2, 2021

not tom daley knitting at the olympics i- pic.twitter.com/E70zamUhvk — sarah (@livrodcloset) August 1, 2021

Tom Daley is knitting at the 3m women final #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cyR5rGRRxE — Dal Bologknees 🍝 (@DalBologknees) August 1, 2021

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

important tom daley knitting update: he was making a dog jumper and it is finished pic.twitter.com/9bdr31mmdc — jess (@theonlyjessxo) August 2, 2021

Urgent update: Knitting action is back underway at the Aquatics Centre. This time it is a @TeamGB jumper! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tJlueScIp1 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021

It’s become a fun aspect of the Olympics this time around, and it’s hilarious seeing everyone join in to see what Daley is up to in his knitting journey. Tom Daley just keeps knitting and it is honestly the cutest thing I have ever seen. Knit away, Tom!

(image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

