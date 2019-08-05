Donald Trump Sent Thoughts and Prayers to Toledo for Mass Shooting in Dayton, and the Internet Took Notice

It’s truly infuriating that the conversation surrounding the two mass shootings (that’s right, TWO) in our country this weekend is about mental health, and not about also making it harder to obtain a gun, but that’s America, right? As long as you have your gun, who cares who dies? What makes it even worse is that the president can’t even get the cities right.

You know how I feel every time someone says “thoughts and prayers” or preaches about how the internet is to blame rather than talking about the real issue and why we need gun control?

But today, everything was made that much worse because the president of the United States of America said that he was sending those thoughts and prayers to Toledo, a city that is almost two and a half hours away from Dayton, Ohio, where the shooting actually took place. That’s right, he didn’t even care enough to figure out what city it was that was hurt in this horrific shooting.

Now, we joke that we live in the darkest timeline, but like … have you looked around? The president can’t even get the sites of these tragedies right, current Democratic 2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is out here saying the shootings happened in Houston and Michigan, and everything is a colossal mess, and no one seems to be attempting to actually fix anything.

To me, I think the president saying “Toledo” is almost worse because he was very clearly reading off a teleprompter and still couldn’t get the city that suffered right. I’m being completely serious. He said “Toledo” while very obviously reading off a teleprompter, so his whole team very clearly does not care about this country or those who are continually hurt because he wants to be president.

Trump’s close in his speech where he calls Dayton “Toledo” pic.twitter.com/q9WbFYsIQh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 5, 2019

From there, Twitter continued to yell (rightfully so) about the fact that the president SAID THE WRONG CITY.

Ohio seems to think of itself as Trump country, but its residents should realize that when terrorism hit Dayton, one of the biggest cities in the state, Trump was having a grand old time at his golf club and then mistankenly called it Toledo. Wake up, Ohio. He. Does. Not. Care. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 5, 2019

Is it too much to ask that we have a President who can get the name of the city that just suffered a massacre right? It’s not Toledo. It’s Dayton. This guy is a fucking embarrassment. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 5, 2019

Yes, you see it’s spelled “Dayton” but it’s pronounced “Toledo.” Very common mistake. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 5, 2019

Holy Toledo. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 5, 2019

Hey if you’re in Dayton, just a swift reminder that the president of the United States was golfing when your city had a mass shooting and just referred to the city you live in as Toledo. Just tuck that in your pocket for when it comes time to vote again. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 5, 2019

Toledo. Fck me. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

I’m tired. I’m exhausted, emotionally and physically, by living in a country where I’m afraid to go anywhere. Why leave my apartment if I can get shot at the movie theater or at a bar? Why go anywhere just to die there? That’s not freedom, and this isn’t what this country is supposed to be, and with a president like Donald Trump, it’s just going to keep happening.

He blamed the internet for the shootings and said it radicalized people, but it also doesn’t help that everyone can walk into any ol’ Walmart and get a damn gun. But whatever, the president can’t even be bothered to learn which city had a mass shooting because there were two shootings in the span of 24 hours.

In 2020, vote this asshole and Republicans in the Senate out and get better gun control laws.

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

