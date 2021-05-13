Let’s Unbox This TokyoTreat x Funimation Anime Snack Box

Hello there, fellow anime enthusiasts, and fans of tasty snacks from across the globe. Today I have a special treat (see what I did there?) to share with all of you.

In case you didn’t know, back at the beginning of May, Funimation announced a collaboration with TokyoTreat. TokyoTreat is a subscription service that sends you an assortment of Japanese snacks once a month throughout the year. A quick glimpse at their website tells me that they are big fans of doing themes depending on the occasion, so December was Christmas, February was Valentine’s Day, and April was Sakura season.

From now until the end of May, subscriber’s will get an extra perk along with their snacks once they’re shipped out: a free month of Funimation so they can stream (insert giant anime catalog) while nomming on mochi, or Kit Kats, or whatever sweet/sour/spicy/maple(?) goodie that’s to their liking.

“Japan is the home of anime, and just like these delicious Japanese treats, we’re excited to bring these two authentic experiences together to our community of fans, showcasing two of Japan’s most treasured past times,” said Rahul Purini, Chief Operating Officer at Funimation Global Group.

“Spreading our love of Japanese culture across the world is our passion – so partnering with Funimation to bring our subscribers the experience of world-class anime along with their TokyoTreat snack box is such an awesome opportunity,” said David Asikin, Chief Technology Officer at TokyoTreat. “We can’t think of a better combination than an anime marathon and a box full of munchies from Japan.”

I just got my box in the mail yesterday and I wanted to share what’s inside with everyone. First, a quick rundown on how it works.

TokyoTreat offers two tiers for their subscription service: Premium and Classic. Premium, as to be expected, comes with the most snacks (17) while Classic comes with a bit less (12). The snacks are also full-sized, so yes, I absolutely did get an entire BAG of flavored Kit Kats in my box along with other foods that made my tummy happy.

You can choose to subscribe for a single month, 3 months, 6 months, or a full year, and you have the ability to cancel at any time. You can find a price breakdown right over here along with a breakdown of the kinds of snacks you get, for example, if you get the Premium box you’ll get a Japanese drink to wash those snacks down with. A drink doesn’t come with the Classic box.

The box I was sent was the Premium package, so you’ll get to see the maximum amount of snacks you’ll be able to get on a monthly basis. The TokyoTreat x Funimation box is full of snacks for June, so consider this a sneak preview!

As you can see in the video, the box comes with a booklet so you can see what each snack is so you know what you’re eating. The ones I tried so far were very good (yes, I did indeed have an out-of-body experience when I tried those chips) and I’m excited to try everything else. I really like that it’s a variety of flavors and types of snacks, offering a mix of candy, chips, cakes, and gummy treats. This box can very well last a while since it’s full-size offerings… unless if the anime series gets too intense, then it’s every snack eater for themselves.

You can check out the TokyoTreat subscription service right over here. Don’t forget, you have until the end of May to subscribe to get all of the extra Funimation bonuses!

