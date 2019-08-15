To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Is Getting Its Conclusion!

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before may have taken us into the world of Lara Jean in the best possible way, but her story isn’t over yet! It was announced today that sequel To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You is going to be released on February 12th—and the conclusion to the novelizations will also be getting its time to shine on Netflix!

During the announcement, fans were given the gift of knowledge: a third movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is already in production, so if fate is on our side, we won’t have to wait too terribly long for the conclusion to Lara Jean’s story. To be honest, this is the best news to come out of the world in the last few days, because there is something incredibly heart-warming and modern about the story of Lara Jean.

The first movie on Netflix was a hit for its heartwarming yet self-aware characters and the always-excellent trope of fake dating. When To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before came out, many of us fell in love with Lara Jean and Peter, the two characters who seemed to take the world by storm and change the way we look at romantic comedies. The movie, based on the novel of the same title by Jenny Han, introduced us to a couple who reluctantly fell in love despite Lara Jean’s affections for Josh, her sister’s ex-boyfriend.

Through a series of mishaps, Peter and Lara Jean turned their fake relationship into something real and one that many of us wanted to see continue. And Netflix seems to agree.

So not only is the second movie coming out right in time for us to all cry through Valentine’s Day (the sequel is set for Feb. 12), but Lara Jean’s story is going to continue with Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It’s going to be interesting to see if the Netflix movies follow the same story of Lara Jean’s life that the novels do. But no matter what, we’re at least getting more Lara Jean Covey in our lives, and that’s everything that we need to know for now.

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—