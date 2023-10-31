Will There Ever Be Another ‘Titanfall’ Sequel?

Move over ChatGPT, there’s a new robot in town. Unlike you, Titanfall‘s BT isn’t problematic! Unlike you, BT isn’t going to wage war upon humankind using Furbies. BT is gonna wage war THE OLD FASHIONED WAY. With superior firepower. Missile launchers. Lasers. Giant swords. You name the weapon, BT’s got it. On second thought, maybe this adorable war machine is slightly more problematic than I originally thought?

No. Impossible. BT gives the player adorable thumbs-up signs and protects me with his strong, metal arms. I love you, BT. And if the ending of Titanfall 2 is any proof, I know you love me, too.

What is Titanfall about?

The Titanfall series takes place in a distant future where human beings wage war using giant robot mecha suits called “titans” to kill each other better. The action takes place in a distant quadrant of space known as “The Frontier,” where the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation (IMC) and the Frontier Militia battle each other for control of the area. While the first Titanfall game doesn’t feature much in the way of plot and is instead simply a multiplayer game, Titanfall 2 decided to shake things up by adding a single player campaign.

And what a campaign it was.

The player takes control of Jack Cooper, a rifleman in the Frontier Militia with dreams of becoming a Titan pilot. After his mentor Captain Tai Lastimosa is killed by enemy mercenaries, Jack teams up Lastimosa’s Titan BT-7274 (or “BT” for short) in order to stop the IMC. The IMC are currently developing a weapon called the Fold, which is derived from the technology of an alien civilization and could wipe the Frontier Militia off the interstellar map.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

At the end of the second game, BT and Cooper are able to destroy the Fold Weapon, but not without a cost. In a tear-jerking display of altruism, BT manages to eject Cooper and throw him to safety before self-destructing and destroying the Fold. While many thought that BT was gone forever, the end credits reveal that BT’s primary program lives on inside Cooper’s helmet, which is linked to the Titan. Hooray! My robot boyfriend is alive!

When will Titanfall 3 be released?

Here’s the heartbreaking thing, we don’t know even IF Titanfall 3 will be released. Despite the fanbase holding on to desperate hope, developer Respawn Entertainment has not made any sort of statement about the future of the series. In fact, they’ve been faking the fanbase out. After updating Titanfall 2‘s less than stellar multiplayer component and throwing some mysterious Easter eggs into Apex Legends, fans were disappointed to discover that Respawn was NOT hinting at a new Titanfall game, and instead attempting to hype players up for BT’s recent inclusion as a player character in Apex Legends. And listen, it’s not that we don’t appreciate the love for BT and his addition to Apex, we just want MORE THAN THAT. We want to once again feel the metallic embrace of our favorite robot, and we will hold onto hope until that day comes.

