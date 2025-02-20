Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce 2025 comedy tour: cities, dates, best prices

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are heading out on tour together!

The two comedians gave a taste of their upcoming tour when they appeared together on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show on February 16. The pair hosted a Q&A for a star-studded audience, featuring Jimmy Fallon, Cher, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Reynolds, and so much more, where they all poked fun at each other and SNL as a whole. Maybe they will do a similar bit on the Restless Leg Tour that kicks off in March? This isn’t the first time the former Weekend Update cohosts are heading out on tour. The duo first announced the Restless Leg Tour back in 2023 and have been touring ever since, but don’t worry, it was never the same show.

“If you come to a show more than once, you are going to see a different show the second time,” Poehler told The Hollywood Reporter back in June 2023. “We’re always working on new material. We want to make sure that people feel like the show’s for them. But there are some things that have been working really well, that we keep coming back to, and it’s fun to keep tweaking to see if we can make it better and better,” she added.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour Tickets 2025

Fans can purchase tickets now to the Restless Leg Tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets are being sold at the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 21. The cheapest tickets are $91 in Section 207. However, if you’d like to sit closer to the stage, you’ll have to be willing to pay $300.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour Schedule 2025

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are kicking off their Restless Leg Tour on March 29 in Orlando, Florida. They will make 14 other stops around the U.S. before wrapping it up on June 22 in Newark, New Jersey. See below for the full tour schedule and links to buy tickets to your preferred show.

