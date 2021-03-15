TikTok Names Movie Scenes That Made Our Standards for Love Too High

Everyone’s got “that moment” when it comes to romance. You know, that pivotal moment where the world turns on its axis and you realize that the thing happening onscreen is what you want from a romantic partner. After all, you learn about the world and its ways through the media that you consume. And there sure is a lot of romance out there to comb through. That’s where TikTok comes in.

TikTok user abaigeal19 made us go back into our collective memories to look for the best of the best when it comes to romance in the form of the prompt: Name a scene in a movie that made your standards for love way too high. Luckily for you, I’ve combed through the videos that came out of this trend and picked the best, from Wall-E to Pride and Prejudice and more.

(image: Focus Features)

