Things We Saw Today: Yes, the TikTok House Is Peak Frustration

By Rachel LeishmanSep 8th, 2020, 5:30 pm

Eleanor Shellstrop on the Good Place

Worried the world is on fire? You’re in luck; it is. There is something called an “adult TikTok house” where people make content for TikTok and are, like, gurus of relaxation or something? It’s unclear. Maybe I’ve been watching too many comedies with people who call out the outrageousness of things like this, but I’m going full Eleanor Shellstrop/Nick Miller/Leslie Knope right now just screaming into the abyss.

The video in question appeared on Twitter when Jack Wagner shared a TikTok for something called “The Honey House,” and honestly, it just feels like a horror movie waiting to happen.

Luckily, so many people complained about the video online. Like … so many, including celebrities.

As the final tweet said, we deserve the apocalypse. Like, I get it. I create content for work and my own social media accounts constantly. I am a comedian who is constantly coming up with sketch ideas. That doesn’t mean I need to live in a house with a wellness guru. I’m good.

Is this the fifth horseman of the apocalypse? Probably, but it’s honestly too late at this point.

(image: NBC)

