Things We Saw Today: Yes, the TikTok House Is Peak Frustration

Worried the world is on fire? You’re in luck; it is. There is something called an “adult TikTok house” where people make content for TikTok and are, like, gurus of relaxation or something? It’s unclear. Maybe I’ve been watching too many comedies with people who call out the outrageousness of things like this, but I’m going full Eleanor Shellstrop/Nick Miller/Leslie Knope right now just screaming into the abyss.

The video in question appeared on Twitter when Jack Wagner shared a TikTok for something called “The Honey House,” and honestly, it just feels like a horror movie waiting to happen.

sincerely the worst thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/O1HRvfVFSK — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) September 6, 2020

Luckily, so many people complained about the video online. Like … so many, including celebrities.

It is literally my dream to be this useless https://t.co/eCYiRMXCtI — Punished Alpha Omagalex (@alphaomegalex) September 8, 2020

david graeber’s “bullshit jobs” summarized in 40 secondshttps://t.co/ysQyrwRKrE — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) September 8, 2020

Someone’s writing a thriller set in the TikTok house, right? https://t.co/431g0GYNI5 — Rachel Hawkins/Erin Sterling (@LadyHawkins) September 7, 2020

I work the front door as Hi-5 five guy. If I’m not doing high fives. I’m eating Keto and watching Jared Leto’s MasterClass pic.twitter.com/CiKsax6kpg — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) September 6, 2020

Fuck they cut me out. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 6, 2020

Waco was better than this. https://t.co/fAn4hxaKsg — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) September 7, 2020

Someone call A24. I have an idea. https://t.co/hSuPCCiic3 — Brandon (@blgtylr) September 7, 2020

would be amazing if i were suddenly in the corner of the fireplace, stuffing a sub into my mouth and growling https://t.co/xq8PMn6vVT — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) September 7, 2020

They stopped the video before the hero — Jason, Freddy Kruger, The Predator, whoever — put an end to all of this. https://t.co/SwvDzK1XKG — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 7, 2020

Looking forward to Marvel’s new “X-Men: Garbage People” reboothttps://t.co/MVL3JXUzsq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 7, 2020

we deserve the apocalypse https://t.co/Ve0qnRVvRI — brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) September 7, 2020

As the final tweet said, we deserve the apocalypse. Like, I get it. I create content for work and my own social media accounts constantly. I am a comedian who is constantly coming up with sketch ideas. That doesn’t mean I need to live in a house with a wellness guru. I’m good.

Is this the fifth horseman of the apocalypse? Probably, but it’s honestly too late at this point.

(image: NBC)

Here are some other stories we saw out there:

Is there a flying glass elevator at the Jelly Belly factor too? Since they’re going full Willy Wonka with a golden ticket giveaway? (via ABC)

Wonder Woman 1984′s release date could get pushed back again, as it should. It’s still not safe in most places! (via Inverse)

For the beloved #ChadwickBoseman. #TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime pic.twitter.com/PZ6opeoYUl — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) September 8, 2020

The final trailer for Ratched is here. (via ComicBook.com)

Jason Momoa shares his support for Ray Fisher amid the investigation into the Justice League set environment under Joss Whedon. (via Variety)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians?

