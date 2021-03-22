comScore Switching the Music in Epic Movie & TV Scenes

What Would Happen If You Switched the Music in These Epic Movie & TV Scenes?

From WandaVision to LOTR.

By Lyra HaleMar 22nd, 2021, 4:30 pm

Avengers Endgame team scene.

From Star Wars to Avengers: Endgame and Power Rangers, if you switch out the music from these epic movies and shows, you get something truly unique. Started by TikTok user @jbuckstudios, he asked the question: What is a movie scene that features music, but if you switched it out it would be that much better? His personal choice was changing the music during a pivotal scene from 2017 remake of IT with that of “Cotton-Eye Joe.”

It didn’t take long before TikTok started duetting their own versions that matched perfectly with the prompt. Some decided that Star Wars needed a romantic and truly hilarious turn of events, while others decided that Avengers needed a little more Demi Lovato or My Chemical Romance.

Whether you’re a TV or movie junkie like I am, there’s a little something below for everyone!

@flickclips@jbuckstudios Agree? 😂😂 ##starwars ##darthvader ##moviescene ##stitchthis ##movietok ##fyp ##foryou ##flickclips♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@hellotiffyI love this song and this scene together @jbuckstudios ##wandavision ##wandamaximoff ##disneyplus ##mychemicalromance ##mcr♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@awesomeurrutia♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@thestarvedghostStitch with @jbuckstudios ##starwars ##darthvader ##rogueone ##rogueoneastarwarsstory ##darthvaderrogueone ##fyp♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@dylanismyonlymanThis one goes hard. ##mazerunner ##mazerunneredits ##dylanobrien ##newtmazerunner ##thomasmazerunner ##gallymazerunner♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@jenuel182002oop😳 ##fyp ##edit ##viral ##like ##lovevictor ##tvshow ##movie ##comment ##gay ##lgbtq ##queer♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@uniquehumor##stitch @jbuckstudios ##fyp ##joker ##joaquinphoenix ##dc ##batman ##foryoupage ##fypシ ##inthisshirt♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@bananacann0n@jbuckstudios I’ve been waiting to do this for over 10 years ##lotr ##twotowers ##movie ##ridindirty♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

@evangotgoodvibesthis concept is completely @chanel80s , just my own take on it ##fyp ##foryou ##marvel ##wandavision♬ What is a movie scene – Jared Buck

(image: Marvel Studios)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.