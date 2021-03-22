What Would Happen If You Switched the Music in These Epic Movie & TV Scenes?
From WandaVision to LOTR.
From Star Wars to Avengers: Endgame and Power Rangers, if you switch out the music from these epic movies and shows, you get something truly unique. Started by TikTok user @jbuckstudios, he asked the question: What is a movie scene that features music, but if you switched it out it would be that much better? His personal choice was changing the music during a pivotal scene from 2017 remake of IT with that of “Cotton-Eye Joe.”
It didn’t take long before TikTok started duetting their own versions that matched perfectly with the prompt. Some decided that Star Wars needed a romantic and truly hilarious turn of events, while others decided that Avengers needed a little more Demi Lovato or My Chemical Romance.
Whether you’re a TV or movie junkie like I am, there’s a little something below for everyone!
(image: Marvel Studios)
