Three Accounts to Follow to Add a Little Levity to Our Current News Hellscape

The news is deeply terrible right now. Nearly every internet list–of which there are many–offering tips on how to take care of yourself during the coronavirus pandemic suggests limiting the amount of news you take in each day. As someone whose job relies on consuming all the news, all the time, I 100% recommend not doing that if you’re able.

But if you do want to stay informed, here are three Twitter accounts to make the news a bit more palatable.

Sarah Cooper’s Donald Trump lip syncs

Really the only way I can stand hearing Trump’s voice is when it’s coming out of comedian Sarah Cooper’s (@sarahcpr) face.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

She absolutely nails Trump’s bombastic bloviating with total sincerity, but the use of props and cutaways to other characters adds an all too fitting level of absurdity to his already absurd ramblings.

How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020

Many per capitas pic.twitter.com/iU4nTMgVKL — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020

Maria DeCotis’s Andrew Cuomo lip syncs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds daily press briefings to share the work being done to combat the coronavirus and much of their content is very serious. But Cuomo is also known for going off on some lengthy personal tangents. Comedian Maria DeCotis (@MariaDeCotis) has focused on the relationship between Cuomo and his family, especially his daughters, and also especially his daughter’s boyfriend, as they all quarantine together.

Cuomo is clearly just as stir-crazy as the rest of us and DeCotis’ reenactments really highlight that fact.

Breaking news: Governor Cuomo learns communication skills from daughter Mariah. pic.twitter.com/t3WhXx6lAV — Maria DeCotis (@MariaDeCotis) May 15, 2020

Also, A+ props.

Okay you ask and I deliver. Cuomo’s April calendar ya’ll. pic.twitter.com/yokfs9Z8Qo — Maria DeCotis (@MariaDeCotis) May 21, 2020

Room Rater

Gone are the days of in-studio cable news interviews. Instead, now, every guest and sometimes the hosts are broadcasting from their homes, which means we suddenly get to look inside the homes of a bunch of strangers. Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) is here to judge those homes.

Setting up a good video chat background is hard–a lot harder than a lot of guests and professional correspondents seem to have realized. Between the lighting, the decor balance, and the camera angle, it’s a lot to keep in mind.

Exceptional prints/frames. Like doorway. Shirley Chisholm? Raise camera slightly 8/10 @CharlotteAlter pic.twitter.com/khZYzNjJZ7 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 21, 2020

We like. Just lower camera position but kids make up for it. Nice plant, too. 8/10 @AllisonMillerTV pic.twitter.com/2otnwcw7Nv — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 20, 2020

This is bad. As in not good. Any other set up-even a blank wall-would be an improvement. 2/10 @nayyeroar pic.twitter.com/Q4dpy092lV — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

Will sell your privacy. If it’s free you are the product. Nice plant, tho. 2/10 @finkd pic.twitter.com/3H9zriVOdB — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 20, 2020

Snake oil and soft focus. Phony PHD. Real nazi. 0/10 @SebGorka pic.twitter.com/hAUm04KQVP — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 20, 2020

If you watch a lot of news, this account will give you something to focus on besides the terrible news itself.

Our first Congressional 10/10. Frida! Need to know about hat/jacket. Love every bit of this. @rosadelauro pic.twitter.com/Y6DkJ5JZa7 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 12, 2020

Now on with @AriMelber is Dr William Haseltine our first 10/10 whose skype room helped lead to the beginnings of this account. pic.twitter.com/CsLVIiyO3r — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 13, 2020

A surprising number of media figures have clearly been paying attention to the account and are actually taking notes.

Unfortunately we agree with the need for art on the walls. However, the angle and light are excellent, and we like the globe, plant and Potter. 8/10. @globalnews https://t.co/nZhuTV7kJu — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 20, 2020

I saw this live — incredibly strong play by @AshleyRParker (though I’m certain she’s got @MichaelCBender hiding on the other side of that fireplace feverishly stoking the embers). https://t.co/rhVQetzHLB — John Heilemann (@jheil) May 20, 2020

(Although sometimes a person will forget everything they’ve learned.)

The sad thing is we’ve seen real progress in her backgrounds… the last one with classic posters of Wisconsin was really quite good. https://t.co/PLbeZPCwil — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 20, 2020

It’s nice to have a fun distraction as we watch everything around us burn.

