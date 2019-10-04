Things We Saw Today: We’re Getting a Thrawn and the Chiss Ascendancy Trilogy of Star Wars Novels

For fans of the Star Wars galaxy’s second greatest grand admiral (Rae Sloane remains the best), we’re getting a look into his youth and the Chiss Ascendancy with an upcoming trilogy of books from Timothy Zahn. Yes, Thrawn will be back in a new series centered on the origins of the Chiss Ascendancy in the Unknown Regions. The trilogy was announced today at New York Comic Con.

Journey to the Unknown Regions and learn more about the origins of Thrawn and the Chiss Ascendancy The Ascendancy Trilogy by Timothy Zahn starting in May 2020. pic.twitter.com/vYMchFxZD7 — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 4, 2019

I personally cannot wait for these. Thrawn is a fascinating villain, but there’s something cooler than Thrawn out there: the Unknown Regions. We don’t know enough about this part of Wild Space beyond the reaches of the Republic or Empire, and it’ll be fun to dive into that part of the galaxy and really explore Chiss culture. There’s so much potential beyond just Thrawn climbing the ranks of the Empire, and a story about the Chiss beyond Thrawn as a Grand Admiral hasn’t really been told.

Besides, we want to know what’s lurking in the Unknown Regions. Between this, the sequel to Alphabet Squadron, and the upcoming Project Luminous, we’re looking at some fascinating novels from Star Wars publishing.

(image: Del Rey)

