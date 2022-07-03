‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits theaters on July 8, and naturally Marvel is turning out all the merch for the latest MCU entry. And while we were plenty excited for the Mjolnir popcorn bucket, we are drooling over the latest drop from Marvel and Microsoft. Behold, the latest limited edition variant of the Xbox Series X: a Mjolnir-styled console for the geek in all of us. Fans can enter to win this kickass console via a Twitter contest, see details below:

The Xbox Series X is looking a little different after a bit of love and thunder.



Follow @Xbox and RT with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic Mjolnir-themed Series X. Best of luck!



Ages 18+. Ends 7/21/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/1KilI1KnGy pic.twitter.com/P2pOltFEQG — Xbox (@Xbox) July 1, 2022

Thor’s hammer Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor replaces his favorite weapon with the axe Stormbreaker, which he obtains in Avengers: Infinity War. But Mjolnir returns in Love and Thunder, now wielded by the Mighty Thor aka Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). And just like Mjolnir, there is only one Xbox console designed like Thor’s hammer. Will you be the one worthy enough to wield it?

To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet its initial announcement post with the hashtag #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes. The contest will end on Thursday, July 21.

Good luck, nerds!

(featured image: Marvel/Microsoft)

Happy 4th of July weekend, Mary Suevians!

