As Thor: Love and Thunder continues to get Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” collectively stuck in our heads, we have a full trailer to sit back and watch with our fellow Marvel fans. At least that’s the vibe I get when rocky good boy, Korg, opens the trailer with a bit of narration. I’m not actually sure if this is going to be a thing throughout the movie or not, but whatever the case, it put a big ol’ smile on my face because I have a soft spot for this kind of thing.

I don’t think I’d mind if Korg were the narrator who knows all throughout the movie, making comments along the way to emphasize what’s happening during key moments. If that ends up being the case, here are three examples of my favorite kind of narrator in media.

The whimsical storyteller

Korg’s narration gives off a sort of Princess Bride vibe where the narrator is actually a character reading a story to someone else. The trailer begins with Korg telling a story in front of a campfire to a group of listeners. “Let me tell you the story of the Space Viking, Thor Odinson,” he says. We hear the audience let out a curious “ah” as Korg tells us all about how Thor saved planet Earth 500 times (source may need to be checked on this).

Korg doesn’t have a storybook in hand in the trailer, but assuming this goes full-on Princess Bride, I hope there are interruptions from the listeners whenever they have questions or think something doesn’t make sense. (Again, not sure Thor saved us 500 times but I could be wrong. I haven’t read the comics.) I am gonna request to see the “kissing” parts, though. Sorry young Fred Savage, but a girl’s got needs.

The one who calls it like he sees it

Just as Thor is about to grasp Mjolnir, someone else summons it away from him: Jane Foster, who, to Thor’s surprise, has also taken on the mantle of Thor. Instead of just showing us the shot, Korg says that he “spoke too soon” when he said that Thor Odinson was the “one and only” when it comes to Thor. This hints at him being the kind of narrator who is watching the story as it unfolds, which potentially means he can give his opinion on certain situations or even alter his words mid-sentence.

This is similar to the narrator in a hilariously charming anime called Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. In the series, the narrator offers commentary between the two characters who are trying to make each other confess their feelings first. The narrator is delightfully overdramatic, but also brutally honest, so much so that, in the first episode, he fast-forwards the story six months because “nothing happened.” Is Korg the type to yadda yadda the events of Endgame?

Don’t talk back to the narrator

Korg might be a little too nice to do what’s happening in this George of the Jungle clip, but I do see Taika Waititi (who is Korg himself) making something that’s so self-aware that the characters can talk to Korg, the Narrator, on a whim. All in all, this is just me being silly with a couple of lines of dialogue from the trailer. Maybe this is just made for the trailer, or maybe Korg really is telling the story himself … hopefully for fun reasons and not angsty reasons like the one in this tweet.

Anyone else worried Korg is referring to #Thor in the past tense here? pic.twitter.com/6jINBCRNN5 — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) May 24, 2022

