Thank You Ocean Gods, the Shark Week of Our Dreams Is Coming

Every summer, since 1987, the Discovery Channel blesses us with a magical week of shows. You know I’m talking about Shark Week. Somewhere between July and August, we get a full week of shark-centered entertainment. The awe-inspiring filming and the conservation efforts inspired by the shows have changed how we perceive sharks. Sharks aren’t cuddly, yet we want to protect and understand them.

I will admit that some years have been better than others. (What the hell was that Michael Phelps/great white stunt for?) Those mockumentaries where the megalodon was supposedly alive and going after people were widely unnecessary. But I still get just as excited for Shark Week now as I did when I was a kid. This year, it may be more exciting than ever. Discovery picked the perfect master of ceremonies to celebrate the 35th year of Shark Week: Jason Momoa.

Sharks and Momoa?! Yes, please!

That’s right, Aquaman himself will host this year’s Shark Week. Usually, the master of ceremonies introduces new shows. They talk about what makes the year different while highlighting updates on the science used in the episodes and conservation efforts. Plus, that means Momoa (and sharks) will be all over the advertising for Shark Week. The ocean gods are really looking out for us.

When Warner Bros. made the announcement at their Upfront media event, Momoa shared his excitement for the project. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman—it began several generations before me.”

Honestly, it only makes sense that Momoa is hosting this year. It is kind of surprising he hasn’t been involved before now. It might have something (or a lot) to do with Aquaman 2 slated for release in December, but I’m not complaining. Let’s all bask in the glory of jumping great whites, deep-sea goblins, and Momoa in his Hawaiian Malo. As always folks, live every week like it’s Shark Week.

(via Variety, featured image: Warner Bros.)

