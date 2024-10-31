WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump gives pauses to answer a reporters' question about a whistleblower as he leaves the Oval Office after hosting the ceremonial swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia at the White House September 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Scalia was nominated by Trump to lead the Labor Department after Alex Acosta resigned under criticism over a plea deal he reached with Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
‘This was a catastrophe:’ Former Fox News host confidently predicts the downfall of Donald Trump’s campaign

Sarah Fimm
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 02:47 pm

Fox News, formerly one of Donald Trump’s most powerful media allies, has all but declared that the end of the president’s political campaign is nigh.

“This was a catastrophe,” said former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera when speaking about the former president’s hate-filled recent rally at Madison Square Garden. The coupe de gras on the Trump campaign’s already mortally wounded public image? The decision to book comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who took to the stage to describe the island of Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage.” He also had racist words to say about Black Americans, Jews, and Latinos.

The backlash was instantaneous. Roberto O. González Nieves, The Archbishop of San Juan, called for Trump to personally apologize for the comedian’s comments, saying that while he “enjoy(s) a good joke… humor has its limits. It should not insult or denigrate the dignity and sacredness of people. Hinchcliffe’s remarks do not only provoke sinister laughter but hatred.”

In a rare move, the Trump campaign attempted to distance itself from Hinchcliffe’s “floating pile of garbage” remark. Danielle Alvarez, a Senior Advisor in the campaign, released a statement saying “this joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” Wow, good effort Danielle. But “joke” isn’t the term I’d use to describe this racist remark.

Donald Trump himself nonchalantly said, “I don’t know if it’s a big deal or not,” when referring to Hinchcliffe’s remarks, before finally admitting that the comedian “shouldn’t have been there.” Trump has not apologized for the remark despite Archbishop Nieves’ request. Instead, he called the rally a “love-fest.”

According to Geraldo Rivera, whose father is of Puerto Rican descent, Trump may have just doomed his hopes of winning precious votes in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. “It is impossible now, I believe, for President Trump to win that area, that Allentown corridor, where so many Puerto Ricans have settled in, in the key swing state of Pennsylvania,” said Rivera in an interview on MSNBC. Trump’s disaster, he said, will cross state lines. Rivera predicts that the polls “will show a gradual diminution of his support” in the coming weeks. Considering that Trump and Harris are effectively tied in the polls, according to a recent CNN report, Trump’s loss of support may tank his chances of reelection.

On Twitter, the former Fox News host didn’t mince words. “F**k these racists,” he said in a recent post. “Latino men of good will, have pride in yourselves and your ancestors. A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect.”

F**k these racists indeed.

