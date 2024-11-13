This Top-Rated LEGO Minecraft Set Is 33% Off On Amazon Right Now

Kids! What are they into these days? What do you do with them? What do you buy them for Christmas? Well, there is one answer to all those questions: Minecraft. This beloved blocky video game arrived in the world back in 2011 and since then it’s gained a huge fanbase and spawned endless merch. And, of course, it comes in LEGO.

If you’re interested in grabbing one of the best Minecraft LEGO sets, the Sword Outpost, now is the time. It’s a mere $30 on Amazon, down from the MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) of $44.99. So, a great bargain! And it’s a set any Minecraft fan – or even just someone who appreciates good LEGO sets – will love.

For a start, the set is very colorful and stands out on a LEGO shelf. (What do you mean, you don’t have a shelf entirely for LEGO? Might wanna get yourself one of those.) Second of all, this set comes with no less than six minifigures of beloved Minecraft characters. You get the Guardian Warrior with sword, the Sentinel Soldier (one of the very few minifigures with vitiligo, fact fans) with enchanted trident, Skeleton with iron helmet and bow, the iconic Minecraft pig, the even more iconic Minecraft Creeper, and an Allay, which is unique to the Sword Outpost set. This minifigure is particularly impressive, what with its shape and its wispy wings on the back.

The Outpost itself is full of charming features, including a jukebox, a waterfall, and turrets that shoot out little LEGO missiles. And the whole set is only 427 pieces in all, making it ideal for younger kids who don’t want to give up whole afternoons to make LEGO.

Bear in mind that a Minecraft movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa no less, will be coming out next year! At that point Minecraft LEGO is bound to be even more in demand. So get ahead of the crowd and grab yourself an inexpensive Sword Outpost!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy