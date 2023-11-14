This Scene From ‘The Marvels’ Is Straight From the Comic Books

Captain Marvel is finally back in The Marvels, and one part of the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes inspiration from Captain Marvel’s comic book past.

The Marvels is a fun comic book movie featuring some great superheroes. Seeing more of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) using her powers is very cool, and the return of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) was well worth the wait because she’s just so good. Plus, the film has more of one of my favorite superheroes from Marvel comic books and the MCU, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Audiences see many sides of Carol in the film, including her caring side as Monica’s aunt.

And we find out she is a literal princess.

**Warning: Spoilers for The Marvels!**

We also see more of Carol’s raw power. After realizing the villain Dar-Benn is hijacking things from other planets to save the Kree homeworld of Hala, Carol realizes her part in the planet’s demise. When she took out the AI running the planet in Captain Marvel, it accelerated the Kree civil war. The planet had to battle against losing its atmosphere, drought, and a dying sun. To make amends, Captain Marvel flies into the dying star and pushes her enormous amounts of light energy into Hala’s sun, jumpstarting the sun into a viable star again.

In Captain Marvel’s long Marvel comic book history, she’s done moves just like this before. Technically, Carol Danvers saved the Sun not once, but twice.

During her time as Binary, Carol harnessed the power of a “white hole.” In Quasar #34 (1992), the Skrull placed a device inside the Sun to overtake it with dark matter. Binary dove into the Sun and channeled the dark matter out. It revived the Sun but drained her of her powers for a time. More recently, Captain Marvel: The End (2020) saw her saving an alternate-reality Sun in the year 2051.

Due to ongoing fighting between heroes and villains, Earth had been decimated. All the remaining heroes and humans were forced to live underground.

When this version of Carol returns, she wants to restore life as much as she can. The biggest fix would be reviving the dying Sun. The comic book ends with Carol thinking about how exploding into the sun to save her friends is the best death she could ask for. She brings the Sun back while ending her own life. It’s cool seeing such an epic event play out on the big screen, and I love that Carol has survived the event this time around. It shows just how powerful the MCU version of the character is.

