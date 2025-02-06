‘This place is a mess’: Trump speaks poorly of America after receiving Biden update post-election

After his term, former President Joe Biden is reported to have signed with a talent agency in Hollywood. President Donald Trump had a few discouraging words to say about this recent development.

A reporter asked Trump, “What do you think about Joe Biden signing on with a talent agency?” Trump was dumbfounded by this move—it does play out like a novel after all. “You’ve got to be kidding,” the current president said in disbelief. “I think he’s got bigger problems… But I wish him well. We inherited a mess—this place is a mess, but it’s quickly being solved.” He finished off with his “Make America Great Again” tagline before dismissing the press.

Trump: Biden signed on with a talent agency? I think he has much bigger problems. I wish him well. I inherited a mess. pic.twitter.com/uY6rR4ro1m — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

Trump could’ve ended with platitudes, but it’s clear that his administration is determined to overturn much of Biden’s work. From ordering a series of questionable executive orders to making outrageous expansionist claims, the President has been busy. Within weeks of taking office, Trump has pulled the United States out of the United Nations Council of Human Rights. His unelected best buddy, tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been given access to sensitive information within the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). These events happened just within this week.

Biden is taking on side quests

There are many things to criticize about the former Biden administration. For one, Biden gave his son a full and unconditional pardon before he left the presidency. This decision was largely criticized by Democrats as “corrupt.” More importantly, the continuous funding of Israel’s military aid has been heavily scrutinized by voters. It’s one of the reasons for escalating conflict in the Middle East. Thousands of Palestinians were killed and displaced. This isn’t to say that Trump is doing better with Israel now. In fact, he just declared an intention to seize control of Gaza and relocate Palestinians. However, Biden’s response mattered largely to voters in general.

It’s normal for politicians to throw jabs at their predecessors, but Biden is officially out of the political game. There is no incentive in repeating these statements unless the president has the intention to scapegoat Biden for potential failings during his administration. While Trump seems worn out, Biden is now taking on side quests. The former president has, in fact, signed with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA)—a talent agency in Hollywood.

Under the CAA’s Instagram post, commenters were speculating what Biden may be up to. Singer Sammy Arriaga asked, “Is he opening for Beyonce’s tour?” Hopefully, Joe can dance—Beyonce is also signed with the CAA. As long as he can still do the bend and snap, this former president might be running for future Beyoncé backup dancer. That ought to shut down the terrible nursing home jokes made against Biden. Meanwhile, comedian Liv Pearsall wrote, “Catch him in S3 of Summer I Turned Pretty.” As meme-like as this sounds, it’s a harmless decision made by a former president of the United States.

