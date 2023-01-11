Disney+ has a ton of content to stream. There are some great animated shows like Bluey, Gravity Falls, and The Owl House that everyone can enjoy. When it comes it live action, especially targeting tweens, there is a lack of decent stuff to watch. I’m picky and prefer something engaging with an actual plot that spans more than one episode.

After stumbling across The Mysterious Benedict Society, I decided it was worth a shot to try it at least. I had missed all the promotions for the show and dove in while hoping for the best. The first season premiered in 2021 and the second just wrapped up in December, 2022. Even after going through all the existing episodes in a relatively short time period, I am eagerly awaiting Disney to announce a third season.

The Mysterious Benedict Society has a plot AND puzzles

The show takes place in an alternate version of reality that gives heavy Wes Anderson vibes. Besides the great child actors, the show stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, and MaameYaa Boafo as the quirky adults who run the mysterious society. Season One’s story opened with some kind of global meltdown that affected everything from the economy to people’s moods called “The Emergency.” In a post-COVID-19 reality, I think people of every age can relate to what living through “The Emergency” would feel like.

Mr Benedict assembles a team of kids to help him figure out exactly where “The Emergency” originated and why someone would create it. He feels that adults have lost all perspective and unique children may be the only ones left that can save the world. To pick his team, he set up a series of problem-solving tests. It may sound boring, but it was like a bunch of word problems come to life and it was so engaging.

The narrative makes you want to figure everything out right along with the children. You had to listen to all aspects of each challenge to understand how to solve it. Each child had a different approach to solving the problems, and none of them were wrong. Once the team is picked, the adventure (and challenges) become even more complex. In one episode, the team had to use Morse code to communicate, and it inspired my kid to learn about Morse code after watching them use it on the show.

And all the feels

All the children on the team—Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance—are orphans who are brilliant. They have special ways of thinking that make them assets to the team. Each one’s talents complement the other’s skills. But with their genius, the kids also have deep feelings of loss and being outcast from their peers or families. Navigating complex emotions like grief, anxiety, and acceptance are woven into the story seamlessly.

The show tackles these kinds of big adult feelings in a way that seems respectful of the children, something not often seen in shows for this age group. It creates a safe space where the kids watching can relate to the team when they succeed and when they struggle with their own emotions. I also love that they make it okay not to be happy all the time, just be yourself.

This unassuming show quickly became a beloved staple in my house. We are desperately wanting more episodes. Please, Disney, bring back The Mysterious Benedict Society for at least one more season!

