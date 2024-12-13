‘This never happened the most’: A former Republican Congressman calls out Trump’s DOGE team member over allegedly fabricated story

We all know those people who make up stories to sound more impressive: “The entire plane clapped for me!” Yeah, sure they did. Well, it sounds like that’s what former Republican Congressman, Adam Kinzinger, is accusing DOGE co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy of after the latter posted an unbelievable encounter.

A former Republican Congressman, Kinzinger has been more than a little critical of the new wave of Republicans that have come out of the woodwork to stand by Trump. He was one of two Republicans to join the investigative committee to look into Trump’s involvement in the January 6 insurrection. This has put him directly in the firing line of the future president of the United States, who has threatened jail time for those involved in investigating him. Kinzinger’s response to this was simple, “bring it on.”

Kinzinger is also calling out Ramaswamy, co-leader of DOGE alongside Elon Musk. DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency, will be looking at ways the government can slash its budget with Musk having stated he will be slashing the federal budget. Such a move would see hundreds of federal workers fired or relocated out of Washington. On social media, Ramaswamy claimed that he met a federal employee who’s thrilled with such prospects. Now Kinzinger is calling bullshit.

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most https://t.co/LY8MASZ9kR — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) December 12, 2024

It isn’t just Kinzinger raising his eyebrow over this post. The internet had a field day. One individual thinks that, perhaps, this might have been a scenario dreamed up by the President wannabe.

Vivek is talking in his sleep again. — ?? Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ???️? (@herotimeszero) December 12, 2024

Others are recounting slightly different stories.

I just got stopped by a federal employee and they told me they think you're a con man — Biff Henderson (@hugeloads4u2) December 11, 2024

This helpful individual felt that Ramaswamy missed the most important part of his story. It’s not a self-brag story unless everybody claps at the end.

And then everyone clapped. ? — Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) December 12, 2024

Perhaps, in the future, this story will make for a great gameshow answer.

Things that didn't happen for $1,000, Alex? — SecuretheBorder (@dreabearextra) December 12, 2024

Through the power of social media, it looks like we may have found that federal employee. It’s the one, the only, Burt Macklin!

Sir, you promised me that you wouldn’t tell anyone we took a picture together. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 11, 2024

Regardless of whether this story is true or not, Ramaswamy is definitely giving himself a big old public pat on the back for a job he has yet to even start. The government may very well be overspending, and going in and figuring out where reductions can be made may be necessary, but people will lose their jobs, which will be life-altering for them. Others in the comments asked that, if layoffs are necessary, Ramaswamy and Musk remember to honor such contracts as pension and severance pay.

Just don’t wreck the pensions. That’s a contract and the sanctity of contracts is as cornerstone of liberty. You want to change the deal going forward, that’s fine. — Eternal_Kernal (@Eternal_Kernal) December 11, 2024

It’s yet to be seen how much impact DOGE will actually have. It will serve as an advisory commission to the government and, therefore, can be taken on board or ignored. Musk has claimed that he can cut the U.S. federal budget by up to $2 trillion, something that would need to be seen to be believed. When he took over Twitter, now X, Musk laid off 80 percent of his staff, and the social media site is now worth a fraction of what he paid for it. Let’s hope that isn’t what happens here.

