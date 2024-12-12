‘Bring it on’: A former Republican House Representative bites back at Trump’s January 6th committee jail threats

Well, we saw this coming. Trump is threatening to go after all those who wanted to prosecute him for his involvement in the January 6th insurrection in 2021.

Recommended Videos

One former Republican House Representative, Adam Kinzinger, is biting back though, telling Trump to “bring it on.” In Trump’s first interview after winning the election, he told NBC that the committee that investigated his involvement should be jailed. “For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump told Meet the Press host Kristen Welker. Two such committee members are former Republican House Representatives Liz Cheney and Kinzinger. Despite the threat, Kinzinger has come out fighting.

Writing on his Substack newsletter, he said “If Donald wants to pursue this vindictive fantasy, I say bring it on. I’m not intimidated by a man whose actions on January 6th showed a cowardly disregard for democracy and the rule of law.” Kinzinger went on to accuse Trump of “rewriting history” and “playing the victim,” adding that “history will remember the January 6 Committee as defenders of democracy—and you, as a man who betrayed it.”

Trump has specifically called out Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat who chaired the committee, as well as former Rep. Liz Cheney. Cheney served as a former Republican House member but was ousted by the Republican party and Trump backers for critiquing the former president and his policies. He accused them of deleting evidence, something the investigative committee fervently denies. Cheney also gave her two cents in response to Trump’s threat of jail time, writing in a statement on Sunday,

“Here is the truth: Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and seize power. This was the worst breach of our Constitution by any president in our nation’s history. Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic.”

Can Trump follow through on his threats?

Trump doesn’t share the view that the January 6 riots were a dangerous attack not only on the individuals present in the Capitol building, including his former Vice-President, Mike Pence, but on the democratic process itself. He has denied wrongdoing, claiming the events were an “act of love” and has also stated that he will look to pardon those prosecuted for their involvement.

In regards to going after those who investigated his role in the historic event, Trump will likely pass it on to his top officials to prosecute. This includes his pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, and his pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, both of which have been vocal about going after those involved in the investigation. While appearing on Fox News in 2023, Bondi said, “When Republicans take back the White House, and we will be back in there in 18 months or less, you know what’s going to happen?



The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted—the bad ones—the investigators will be investigated.” She talked about cleaning house to remove what she, and Trump, have referred to as the “deep state”. Though Trump’s lackeys may try, whether it’s legally possible is another thing. Cheney added that “any lawyer who attempts to pursue that course would quickly find themselves engaged in sanctionable conduct.” Biden could even preemptively pardon certain committee members to spare them from Trump’s vengeance.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy