This MCU Character Has Died More Times Than Loki, and I’m Praying She Returns

Lashana Lynch can’t stay away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the MCU is better for it.

After her surprise appearance in The Marvels, Lynch spoke to Screen Rant earlier this month about her possible future involvement in the MCU. As usual, if Lynch knows anything she’s sworn to secrecy, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t dream!

“I don’t know anything, literally,” Lynch told Screen Rant. “Every single increment of the character has been play-by-play, so I knew about Captain Marvel, then I knew about Doctor Strange, and then I knew about The Marvels … I know what you know, and that’s it.”

Lynch appears as Maria Rambeau, mother of Monica Rambeau and surrogate sister to Carol Danvers, in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. Maria’s return is a shocker for Monica, considering that in her own universe, Maria died of cancer.

That’s not the first time Maria has worn a super suit, though. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Maria is her universe’s Captain Marvel. However, in that film, Maria dies again at the hand of Wanda Maximoff.

However, with The Marvels, we finally get a version of Maria Rambeau who survives! So will she return? The post-credits scene indicates that she will, but Marvel is starting to rack up a lot of post-credits scenes that haven’t panned out yet.

Maria Rambeau has one of the highest death counts in the MCU

Lots of Marvel characters have died and come back to life. When we think of Marvel characters with absurdly high death counts, we tend to think of Loki, who seems to die at the end of Thor, Thor: the Dark World, and Avengers: Infinity War, only to still be alive and kicking at the end of Loki season 2.

When we think of characters who have died actual, definitive deaths, though, Maria’s two deaths from cancer and giant statue beat Loki’s one broken neck. But other characters have even higher death counts than Maria. There’s Doctor Strange, with three of his variants killed in Doctor Strange 2, and Vision, who dies at the hand of Thanos twice in as many minutes in Infinity War, and then gets reabsorbed into Wanda in WandaVision.

Yet they’re all still around (yes, even Vision)! So will we see more of Maria, a.k.a. Binary? Let’s hope so.

