This Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Drama Is Bizarre and Sexist

If you’ve browsed the internet lately, chances are you’re aware that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear to be an item. The pair were spotted at a Beyoncé concert and—because many don’t believe in respecting celebrities’ privacy—they were filmed engaging in some PDA. Unsurprisingly, the footage quickly went viral on the internet. It’s not uncommon for celebrity pairings to make the news and for people to react with surprise, excitement, or dismay. However, the response to Jenner and Chalamet has become increasingly bizarre, especially considering that rage is one of the most common reactions.

For one, it’s strange to have such strong feelings about a relationship between two people you’ve never met. The pair seem happy enough together, making it even more inexplicable that some people believe they have the right to tell them they shouldn’t be together. The reaction is especially concerning because most of the vitriol is being directed at Jenner. Having strong opinions about Jenner isn’t surprising in itself, considering there are many conversations to be had about the Kardashian-Jenner family and topics like cultural appropriation and nepotism. However, this is different from Taylor Swift and Matt Healy, where many were understandably concerned about their rumored relationship given the allegations against Healy.

No, the anger over Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship isn’t about any controversies, nor does it involve valid concerns; it’s rooted in the sexist and stereotypical way many view Jenner.

Timothée Chalamet fans launch sexist attacks on Kylie Jenner

News of Chalamet and Jenner’s renewed relationship led to many bizarre and sexist responses online. The most notable came from Club Chalamet, a relatively small fan club for the actor. Despite only having several thousand followers, Club Chalamet’s reaction to the relationship has gone viral for being incredibly hateful towards Jenner. The account published numerous posts reacting to the video of Chalamet and Jenner at a recent Beyoncé concert, making baseless claims that Jenner must have been stalking Chalamet and that the Kardashian family (and their money) forced him to interact with her. The person running the account also made a post telling others it was okay to be “feeling distressed by the video,” but begging them not to criticize Chalamet because he is a victim. In another post, they indicated that Chalamet dating Jenner is a “test” to see which fans would remain loyal.

These posts are very strange and concerning, as it’s unclear how anyone could get so bent out of shape over seeing a video of a couple together. Additionally, the sheer hatred and baseless accusations about Jenner are nothing short of sexist. While the Club Chalamet account displayed sexism in a way that’s difficult to ignore, it’s only really expressing the same sentiments that others have about this relationship. There’s this prevailing belief spreading across the internet that there’s simply no way Chalamet would ever date Jenner. It’s so unfathomable that it surely must be a PR campaign, or the Kardashians paid off Chalamet. This, of course, raises the question of why their relationship is so incomprehensible.

The reasons that have been given for Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship being so unfathomable are all based in misogynist views. The consensus in the media seems to be that Chalamet is a knowledgeable, cultured, and distinguished gentleman and that Jenner is the opposite. The thinking seems to be that because she’s a beautiful woman, she can’t possibly also be cultured and intelligent. Hence they believe that she and Chalamet are not intellectually compatible.

The concerning sexism in how Chalamet and Jenner are seen

This whole argument is laughable, considering that most of us don’t know these people. Just because Chalamet occasionally plays bookish and serious roles doesn’t mean he spends all day poring over literature and watching Wes Anderson films. It’s also unclear how these people seemingly know that Jenner has never read a book, or that her abilities are limited to applying makeup to her face. While Jenner certainly got a boost from her famous family, it’s undeniable that she’s expanded some of that fame herself with numerous successful business and television ventures. Considering she launched Kylie Cosmetics with a single product and grew it into one of the most successful beauty brands of all time, valued at just under $1 billion, suggests that she does a little more than sit in front of a mirror all day.

However, it’s not just wild social media accounts making these allegations. Vogue published an article about how there must have been some Kardashian family scheming behind the relationship, and that maybe the couple’s quality time together is spent with Chalamet holding her makeup brushes as she contours her face. The article has since been removed, but its sexist undertones have lived on. This whole commentary on Jenner stems from a close-minded way of looking at women as one-dimensional. If she’s pretty and likes makeup, then there’s no way she could also be intelligent and cultured. If she’s wealthy, there’s no way she’s anything but vapid and shallow.

The same isn’t true of Chalamet, though. Chalamet can be all the things—good-looking, rich, cultured, intelligent. However, Jenner can only be the first thing people take away from a single glance at her. While there are mentions of Chalamet’s Oscar nominations and work in indie films, none of these commentators mention Jenner’s philanthropy, entrepreneurship, or motherhood. They just reduce her to a pretty girl, and it’s really gross and tiring that we so readily believe good things about a man we don’t know but can’t do the same for a woman.

Let’s also get over this idea that a man can’t possibly like a woman just for being herself. We’re not saying Jenner isn’t intellectually stimulating, but it’s bizarre that all these people seem to think it’s a requirement for her dating Chalamet. There shouldn’t be any requirement for an adult woman to date an adult man other than that it’s consensual. This constant pitying of men for being in seemingly happy and healthy relationships is very gross, especially considering that victims of domestic abuse usually don’t receive this same level of concern and pity. Ultimately, Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship is no one’s business but their own, but it has shined a light on tired sexist views that need to be put to rest.

(featured image: Theo Wargo / Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images)

