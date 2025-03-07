‘This isn’t anything’: Democrats’ silent protest against Trump’s Congress Address faced with disappointed responses

President Donald Trump’s first speech in Congress was met with mixed reactions. Democrats held a silent protest against Trump, but social media didn’t receive this move kindly.

“America is back,” Trump said during his address in the United States Congress. The president proceeded to over-glorify his achievements in his first two months in office. He lied about “winning in big numbers” during the presidential election, among other spun-around information.

But one courageous representative stood up during the first few minutes of Trump’s speech. Representative Al Green from Texas stood up and pointed his cane at the president. “You don’t have a mandate,” Green said amidst a jeering crowd of Republicans who were chanting “USA.”

Speaker Mike Johnson censured Green, but he refused to sit down. “He had no mandate to cut Medicaid,” the congressman from Texas fired back. Green was eventually told to leave the chamber. He did, but not without saying, “Shame on all of you,” to the Republicans who were clapping.

While Green was loud, his party mates were surprisingly silent. Some Democrats dressed in pink to protest Trump’s restrictive policies on women. Others silently held signs that said, “Musk steals” and “Save Medicaid.”

Social media users were rather disappointed at the lack of energy in protesting the president’s policies. One X user wrote, “This isn’t anything.” They attached a picture of representatives holding signs silently during Trump’s speech.

Another replied to the tweet in agreement. They frustratedly tweeted, “THEY COULD HAVE DISRUPTED THE ENTIRE SHOW AS THEY SHOULD HAVE.”

Silence will not disrupt the system

The disappointment in the other members was palpable. Nevertheless, many more praised Al Green for his disruptive protesting. Political streamer Hasan Piker praised Green through a tweet. During one of his streams, Piker explained why it was necessary for Green to bring “incivility” to Congress. He believes that this is the most effective way for Democratic representatives to be heard.

Others online argued that “civility politics” is dead in the face of Trump’s populism. Essentially, there’s no point in decorum when the adjacent party is willing to lie to constituents and mudsling their opponents. One commenter on YouTube pointed out, “The whole side of Democrats should have walked out with Green.” Perhaps it would have sent a stronger message in protest of Trump and his group of yes-men supporters.

Silence will not be able to cut through loud lies. If anything, the lack of protesting makes it easier for Trump and his MAGA-fied party to control narratives.

