The trainwreck that is the Don’t Worry Darling controversy (and also the abysmal reviews) is the gift that keeps on giving. I’m not talking about the very serious issues of allegedly throwing your cast under the bus to work with a known domestic abuser or the rumors of on-set feuds, but more so the lighter issues in Venice like #spitgate. It’s a lot. One happy note from all of this is that two supporting cast members appear to have found love in this mess and hurt no one in the process—KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Ari’el Stachel (Zola).

I would dearly love to see the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead-style version of the making of Don't Worry Darling that's just Kiki Layne and Ariel Stachel watching the drama unfold as they fall in love. pic.twitter.com/XAdpwHGVXr — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) September 26, 2022

Both of them played supporting characters and watched whatever the heck unfolded on set—something people have joked they want a documentary about. The couple might have gone public with their romance earlier, but most found out on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok this week as Layne and Stachel shared images of one another on set.

funny how kiki and ariel who started dating on the set of dwd could keep their relationship a secret until now but another "very private couple" couldn’t do the same. oops — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) September 25, 2022

this caption 😭😭 when i tell you i literally burst out laughing like idc about the olivia/florence drama THIS is what i want to know about 😭 pic.twitter.com/5FKguERnW8 — zoë begins 🌸 (@filmsbyzoe) September 25, 2022

Other than seeing the talented Florence Pugh in the original teasers, the glimpse of actresses Layne and Gemma Chan (Eternals) got me very excited to see this movie (a different time for sure). I’m not sure about Chan, but Layne’s (and Stachel’s) social media activity revealed to fans that their roles were cut down a lot in the final cut of the film. Layne’s representation told CNN that while her role was important in the film, “movies are edited in service to the story all the time.”

KIKI & ARIEL ARE KILLING IT TODAY HELP THE SHADE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mDWsA9s4ZL — Agathe 🌹🗡 38/45 🔥 (@kmmwkindness) September 25, 2022

This is true, but director Olivia Wilde also left in the Barbie scene in Booksmart (one of my favorite movies of the 2010s) against pressure to cut it (a scene still jarring and just “fine”), so she is obviously going to give more space for her faves (including Harry Styles, whom she was dating at the time) and herself. I still haven’t seen the movie, but the inclusion of people of color in what aesthetically gives segregationist vibes looks like an empty gesture now. Anyways, they got their checks and someone special, so good for them.

(via Twitter/Instagram, featured image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

