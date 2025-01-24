‘This is the most cat thing I’ve ever read’: Reddit falls in love with the cat who’s allergic to cats

Cats are living, purring contradictions. They’re fiercely independent but demand attention on their terms. Now, thanks to Reddit, we’ve been blessed with perhaps the most cat-like behavior of all, a cat who’s allergic to cats. Yes, you read that right. This feline is allergic to his own species.

If that isn’t the pinnacle of cat drama, I don’t know what is.

Cats can have allergies!

The story comes from a Redditor who shared their cat’s diagnosis, which went viral faster than you can sing the old Meow Mix jingle. Apparently, their “street cat-turned-house lion” had been dealing with strange symptoms for a while, so they took him to a cat dermatologist for allergy testing. Yes, that’s a thing! The results? Allergic to pollen, grass, dust mites … and other cats.

This cat is now starting immunotherapy, a.k.a. allergy shots, to build up his tolerance. The Redditor said it costs €1,500 (about $1,600), but honestly, what price wouldn’t we pay for our babies to be comfortable? I would pay anything.

As usual, Reddit delivered. One commenter summed it up perfectly:

First of all, shoutout to this cat who is allergic to chicken for reminding us that cats are basically walking soap operas. Chicken is in almost every common store-bought cat food, so this allergy is a nightmare.

Another commenter chimed in with a hilarious photo of their cat who looks very similar to our original poster! Absolute legend. I agree, not a bad photo in sight with this adorable cat.

We are obsessed

It’s not just about laughs, though. Some commenters shared helpful advice about feline allergies and immunotherapy. Who knew Reddit could be this educational? My personal favorite tidbit came from someone who dropped the bombshell that cats can even be allergic to humans.

I actually learned this the same day I found this amazing Reddit post. My best friend had also taken her cat to the vet for allergies. The results came in and, as it turns out, her cat is allergic to human dander. It’s both hilarious and tragic.

There’s just something about this post that’s so … cats. Only a creature that acts like it rules the world could have the audacity to be allergic to itself. But on a serious note, it’s a reminder of how much we humans are willing to do for our pets. Whether it’s forking out a small fortune for allergy treatments or Googling “best hypoallergenic cat food,” at 3 a.m., we’re all just out here trying to make their lives as comfy as possible.

Here’s a toast to the cat who is allergic to cats because of course he is. May his life be sneeze-free and his food bowl always full. Reddit is rooting for you and your therapy!

